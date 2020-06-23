Powell to miss Kranji restart

While happy with the news that Singapore racing can resume, jockey John Powell will be missing the action come July 11.

The Australian will be going back to Sydney later this week or next week to have a four to five-month old cyst removed from his neck.

Although it has shrunk, he was advised to remove it.

He needs to be quarantined for two weeks in Sydney before undergoing the operation.

"The quicker I get back home, the quicker I can come back. I hope to be back at the end of July and, hopefully, be back in action in mid-August," said the Singapore permanent resident.

Despite his heavy weight, resulting in fewer riding opportunites, Powell has consistently finished among the top in his 15 years at Kranji.

He has won many Group races, including two Singapore Derbies, aboard Hello And Goodbye (2005) and Clint (2011).