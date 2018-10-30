Powell out for four S'pore race days

Jockey John Powell is among a group of five jockeys and apprentices who have been suspended.

Powell, lying in sixth spot on the jockey's premiership with 36 wins for the season, pleaded guilty to two separate riding offences.

The first case involved his mount Nimble, who won on debut on Friday night.

When passing the 200m mark, Powell permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Best Wishes, who had to be checked.

For that, Powell was handed a two-day supension which took effect on Oct 27 and will run through until Nov 4.

The jockey also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding when astride Military Chairman in Race 6, also on Friday.

He had, when passing the 100m mark, allowed his mount to shift outwards. It resulted in Red Bird (Wong) having to check.

For that, he was suspended a further two days, from Nov 5 and to Nov 11. The latest penalty will be served consecutively following the completion of his earlier two-day suspension.

Also dealt with by the racing stewards were senior jockey I Azhar and apprentices AK Lim, CC Wong and R Zawari.

Azhar, the rider of Loving You, was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 1,300m, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when not clear of Allegro, who had to be checked. He will sit out the next two Singapore race days.

Lim, the rider of Silver Joy, was also charged with careless riding. He had, near the 500m mark in Race 2 on Friday, allowed his mount to shift outwards when not clear of Excellent Moon. He, too, was suspended for two Singapore race days, from Oct 27 to Nov 4.

He was handed a further two-day suspension, from Nov 5 to Nov 11, for a careless ride on Satellite Warrior in Race 7 also on Friday night, to be served consecutively following the completion of his earlier suspension.

Two-time champion aprentice Wong had, while riding Best Wishes in Race 5, permitted his mount to shift inwards near the 800m mark. As a result, Ironside had to be checked.

He was suspended for three race days but, as he had been booked to ride on Friday and Sunday, his sentence was deferred and will now run from Nov 5 to Nov 16.

Zawari, the rider of Cloudburst in Race 6, pleaded guilty to careless riding while riding his mount with the whip near the 200m mark, Cloudburst who shifted inwards. This crowded and checked Ayutthaya. Also checked in the incident was Analyst.

He was suspended for three Singapore race days from Oct 27 to Nov 9.