Powered Beauty looks the part in the last

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) ROOI TOM was beaten when a hot favourite last time but could make amends.

(4) ENRIQUE was all at sea on debut and will know more about it now.

(14) SWAGGER JAGGER is improving with racing and shouldn't be far off.

(3) CRIMSON GOD did well on debut and with (16) WHISKYTANGOFOXTROT are looking to improve.

Watch newcomers, especially (6) GHALYOON.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) JAY BOMB disappointed last time when sporting blinkers but is a lot better than that and should go close in this line up.

(6) BLOODLINE wasn't disgraced on debut and will relish the extra.

(3) WILKES COUNTY hasn't been far back recently and could get into the mix.

(2) STRAWBERRY MIST and (9) CONSOL QUEEN could make the quartet.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) AFRICAN ROCK has been knocking on the door and should get his just reward.

(14) MARMARA SEA wasn't disgraced on debut and the distance suits.

(2) IDEAL DAY has had a short rest and must be respected.

(3) IN FOR A PENNY improved last time and can place.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(10) MUSAYTARA eased in the betting on debut and showed vast inexperience. She will come on heaps and should make a bold bid.

(2) DESERT KITTEN never got into it last time and should be thereabouts.

(9) LAPLAND is back over a sprint and a much better run is expected.

(3) MISS SAMURAI and (1) QUEEN OF THE DANCE (long lay-off) could make up quartets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) THREE STARS has been struggling for a third win but should be involved in the finish and could do it.

(5) BLONDE VISION won her only try this track and trip and could double up.

(3) CHIEF OF STATE needed his last outing and the combo is firing.

(1) GIMME A WAVE has ability and if settles should be in the shake-up.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) ICE EATER is running well and a big run would not surprise.

(1) FRIEND OF TIME is probably looking for further now but could grab them late.

(6) MOSHAV is never far off and could get into the mix again.

(12) SNOW IN SEATTLE is holding form and could chalk up a seventh victory.

(3) ROYAL CAVALIER was coughing last time and should do better.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(2) FACT has come well and is out to retain unbeaten status over this distance.

(3) MEERAAS and (8) VILLAGE DEEP finished close together last time and are sure to improve.

(1) ZEAL AND ZEST is capable and the 60kg on his back should not be a burden.

(6) FRENCH LEAVE and (7) TENDRE are better than their last runs and could make the quartet.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(4) POWERED BEAUTY has been running good races and could be hard to peg back in this field.

(3) NORLAND never got into it last time but could get back on track.

(1) ELECTROMAGNETIC is having his peak run and could get involved in the finish.

(5) FIRE AND RESCUE needs to find true form.

(6) IRON BORN (new yard) and (7) KREMLIN JUDGEMENT (blinkers back on) could earn.