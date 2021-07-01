Prepare yourself for a Stunning Impact

Karis Teetan, the in-form jockey who will be riding Stunning Impact.

RACE 1 (1,600M)

8 DIAMOND STAR looks to have dipped to a winnable mark in Class 5. He is drawn slightly awkward in Gate 12, but his last run was sound. Only a slight improvement from that should see him prove very competitive.

1 FORMULA EXCEL dashed home for a close-up fifth at extremely 1ong odds last time. Stepping up to a mile looks suitable, as does the drop in grade.

7 RUN DES RUN is better than his record suggests. Do not discount his winning chances.

10 SPEED FORCE can roll forward and get his chance. He is one for the quartet players.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 M M JOHNNY closed off nicely last start from an awkward position at the rear. He can be extremely competitive with the right run.

9 TELECOM MISSILE is on an upward trajectory. He looks the main danger after his fast-closing second last start.

3 GARLIC HERO makes the step down to Class 5. With champion jockey Zac Purton up for the first time, he bears close watching.

7 FOR FUN'S SAKE can test these and is a candidate for those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 STREET SCREAM has more ability than his record suggests. He has been solid. The inside gate suits, as does the booking of jockey Vincent Ho.

5 MONSTER KAKA is racing well. The step-back in trip suits him. Under Purton, he should get every opportunity.

9 VAST STARLIGHT is better than his record suggests. He comes into the race in good form. He warrants respect.

11 HAPPY GATHERING is nearing a win, slots in light and gets his chance with capable apprentice jockey Jerry Chau astride.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

1 JOYFUL WIN is a two-time winner from seven starts. He has above-average ability and he shapes as the one to beat in this grade with Chau engaged.

2 SUMMIT CHEERS won well on debut. He draws awkwardly but, if he can find his best, he has definite claims.

9 EVER JOY is slowly finding his feet. He is worth keeping safe. Watch the betting.

6 GREEN ENVY is looking for back-to-back wins. He has definite claims.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 SPARKLING STAR is better than his record suggests. He has a powerful finish. With a clean run, he appears capable of getting over the top of this lot.

6 TOUCH FAITH clearly has ability but is struggling to piece it all together. Still, he commands respect and looks the main threat if he brings his best form to the races.

1 EXCELLENT CHARIOT is a classy operator. Do not discount from the good gate - and over the 1,000m trip.

2 AMIGOS GIGGLE has trialled well and looks set to make an impression early, especially with Purton engaged. One of the best roughies on the card.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

9 STUNNING IMPACT is competitive in his spot. He slots in light and the booking of the in-form Karis Teetan suits this get-back-and-run-on galloper. Like his name does suggest, he could put on a stunning show.

2 JOYFUL HEART mixes his form but is solid over this course and distance in this grade. He will get his chance from Gate 5.

3 RED ELYSEES won well two starts ago at attractive odds. He has held his condition and should not be too far away.

4 CLEMENT LEGEND is competitive in his spot and must go into those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1800M)

11 SUNNY STAR slots in light and gets his chance. He looks well-placed to continue his progression with no weight on his back. Also, he has a fresh set of legs, having last run in early May. That was for a win.

3 ENJOYING is better than his record suggests and the good gate should give him his chance. He is worth supporting each-way.

8 SUPER FOOTBALL has a bit of class about him. He draws a good gate and is expected to be competitive. Interesting to see if he can score.

9 LOOKING GREAT commands respect as a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is a threat.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

14 VIVA POPCORN is showing flashes of immense ability. Suspect with the light weight and the right run, he can make his presence felt in a big way for his first Hong Kong win.

6 SEASONS BLISS is a serious talent on the rise but has shown immaturity at times. From Gate 12, he might be worth opposing if too short.

3 SPEED FAY FAY rarely runs a bad race. He can test this lot from the inside gate.

2 ARMOR STAR is next best. Watch for betting.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 THE GOLDEN SCENERY caught the eye on debut with a fast-closing second to the unbeaten Master Eight. He impressed that day and, with further improvement, he shapes up as the one to beat.

1 REGENCY BO BO is a grand old campaigner with seven wins from 55 runs in Hong Kong, including two from his last four starts. He remains a threat again from the good gate.

2 SPEEDY MOUSE is on the rise. He was a top-notch winner last time and he does not appear to have reached his ceiling yet.

10 LUCKY QUALITY is next best and could go into those novelty bets.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

12 FLYING HIGH had excuses last start but still managed to close off for a stylish fourth. He looks slightly above average. With no weight on his back and if he gets a clean run, he could well prove to be the one to beat.

4 METRO WARRIOR is nothing short of consistent. He was narrowly touched off last time but is expected to run boldly again.

7 JOYFUL FORTUNE was that horse who knocked Metro Warrior off. He should hold his form and go close again.

3 GOOD VIEW CLARICO was unplaced in four starts sinces his last win, but his last-start creditable fifth puts him in as one of the chances.