Prince Of Kahal will relish the track and trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) MUSAYTARA was hampered by a bad saddle slip last time and could make amends here.

(8) INITIATOR is improving with racing and could go on with it.

(9) MADAME PATRICE ran on nicely in debut and will know more about it.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) MAJESTIC THUNDER ran on smartly on debut and the mile will be to his liking.

(3) OYSTER KING should be at a peak but has a wide draw.

(10) STONE JUDGEMENT finished 3rd in both starts and should see out the mile trip.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(10) WILD DATE drifted in the betting on debut but ran for fourth.

(1) WIJDAAN showed improvement over the extra last time and should be thereabouts.

(3) FOREVER INDIGO has been threatening since day one and could get her just reward.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) REACH FOR THE LINE showed a form return when needing his last run.

(7) DHABYAAN was runner-up in his last two but (1) LONE SURVIVOR comes into the reckoning on collateral form.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) BOHICA won at the second time of asking and, although he takes on a lot stronger, could be anything.

(7) ROCKY PATH has been running close up and could win it.

(1) HIDDEN AGENDA is looking for an eighth victory.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(11) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is maturing nicely and could show her class.

(2) ROCK A ROLL DANCER has found form and could confirm.

(7) OPERETTA is in form and looking for a hat-trick.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) PRINCE OF KAHAL is running well and won his only try on this track and trip.

(8) LA BELLA MIA has similar form and should make it.

(12) BOLD EAGLE comes off a rest and could find true potential.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(3) ROCKIN RUSSIAN should be in the shake-up if doesn't give away too much start.

(1) SECOND REQUEST has class and will prefer a bit further but could take honours being fresh.

(2) SCENT OF EVENING is holding form and could get into the picture.