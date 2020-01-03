Proclaimer looks the one to topple

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) PROCLAIMER is far better than her recent fifth suggests. She was runner-up in her penultimate race. If she reproduces a similar performance, she will be very hard to beat.

(2) FLOATLIKABUTTERFLY produced a career-best when third last time out and should fight out the finish again.

Watch the betting on newcomers for further guidance, epecially (8) TOSTADA and (5) BORN TO BE QUEEN.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) TUSCAN LIGHT and (5) MILFORD SOUND are at their peak and should contest the finish. The nod goes to the latter, who has a slight advantage on their recent meeting.

(3) GUADELOUPE and (7) DOUBLE HEARTS are improving and will enjoy this track and trip.

(1) PUCKER UP and (16) DANCINGINTHEWIND are looking to get into the tierce.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Not only does (2) SPEED OF NIGHT have the right credentials to win, but this will also mark his third run after a rest, so he should be at peak fitness.

Although (1) LEAD SINGER is consistent, he has become costly to follow - recording four thirds and two fourths from seven starts.

If (3) SENOR DON makes further improvement on recent second. He will be thereabouts.

RACE 4 (1600M)

(3) THERAVADA needed his last run and could resume winning ways.

(6) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN is running well and could challenge.

(7) RIVER JORDAN and (10) AUGUST RAIN come off maiden wins and have scope for improvement.

(5) ATOMIC BLONDE and (1) SHABBA BANKS could make up the quartets.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) HOPE AND PRAY seldom finishes far from the action. Considering she was an eye-catching third recently, she is a lively contender for the top post.

(1) SMART WILLIAM has the form but will now have to shoulder 6kg more.

The time off may have done (3) TALES OF US a world of good. Expect a much-improved effort.

(2) FORBACH has an each-way chance.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) SEVILLE ORANGE runs well for his rider and could go in again over this distance.

(5) FACTOR FIFTY is running well and should contest the finish.

(2) SUNSHINE SILK has come well and will make her presence felt.

Stable companions (4) SECRET POTION and (6) EMILY HOBHOUSE are capable of mixing it up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) THE VOW has finished third in her last two efforts and is likely to enjoy the step-up in distance . The one to beat.

(1) O SOLE MIO's previous form proves she is best over 1,600m. Expect her to go closer than her recent10th.

(3) A MOMENT APART will come into this a fitter horse and should fight out the finish.

(4) FORGET O' GIRLS and (10) BLUE DUCHESS have each-way chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) WISTERIA WALK has drawn wide again but has the speed to overcome it.

(4) GIN FIZZ pulled up fatigued last start but can feature, so can stablemate (9) STAGE DANCE.

(6) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE, (7) VICTORIA PAIGE and (10) FROSTED STEEL all warrant respect.

RACE 9 (2,500M)

(2) MERCURANA beat a lot of these runners over 2,400m last time out, so looks the right choice.

If Richard Fourie can get (6) MELIORA to overcome the wide draw, he's a top contender.

(1) ANSE LAZIO has ability and should not be ignored.

Others with chances are (9) TROOP THE COLOUR and (7) WINTER SHADOW.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT has proven himself. Despite giving lots of weight all round, he could win. But the long break could be a concern.

(10) GAIAN GLORY receives weight from all and the filly could get into the action.

(5) IKIGAI is maturing nicely and should give it a go.

(6) LEOPOLD is underrated and could challenge.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(1) PERFECT AIR desperately needed last run after a break, so can be forgiven for that seventh-place finish. She won her penultimate over this trip.

(3) ROSALIE RUNS doesn't know how to run a poor race.

(2) RILLE won well last start.

(5) FYNBOS should also fight out the finish.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(4) AL MUTAWAKEL should be cherry-ripe now and could return to winning ways.

(3) CHIJMES and (1) DIVINE ODYSSEY won their only try over this course and distance.

(5) GREEN HAZE should be charging late at the finish.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

The manner in which (5) TILLIEANGUS finished his latest effort when fourth strongly suggests he is begging for this sort of trip.

(1) CELESTIAL PRINCE ran against tough opposition in his last two outings and should be included.

(2) PARTERRE rarely disappoints and (6) CAPTAIN FLINDERS has missed the first three only once in his last seven outings.