Prodigal picks some pockets

Prodigal (No. 15), the first reserve who secured a berth, responding to jockey Shafrizal Saleh’s riding to take Race 2 and give champion trainer Michael Clements the second leg of his four-timer at Kranji on Saturday.

Those "maidens" never fail to excite. They race like there is no tomorrow and it's always something to savour.

The second event on Saturday's 11-race programme - a $75,000 Restricted Maiden affair - was no exception.

Fourteen frisky three-year-olds lined up for that tricky 1,400m sprint with Ironprince - the mount of Wong Chin Chuen - and Ace Sovereign (Vlad Duric) dominating the betting.

As it turned out, which was hardly unexpected in wide-open races like this, the favourites were rolled. And the horse who picked the pockets of the punters was a fella named Prodigal.

What a turn of foot the reserve who got in produced.

Glued to the rails from the get-go, jockey Shafrizal Saleh guarded that spot jealously as it assured his mount the shortest route home. But Shafrizal didn't reckon on the trouble he was to encounter 200m out.

With the finish in sight, he suddenly found himself having to contend with a wall of horses. It certainly looked like an impregnable barrier.

But Prodigal was in the zone and, as we soon discovered, he was not about to be bullied into submission.

With Shafrizal calling on all his talent, he spied an opening and pointed Prodigal at the "light".

Riding with the vigour which had already brought him eight winners this season, he urged Prodigal along. He was up to it. He charged home to claim victory by ½ length.

Overlooked at the betting shops, the Michael Clements-trained galloper delivered a handsome dividend of $51 for the win.

Prodigal, who arrived in January, was having just his second Kranji start. The chestnut gelding finished last on debut. He will improve even more and his owners, The Functioning Degenerates Stable, will continue to have a lot of fun with him.

Two races later, favourite backers were again taken to the cleaners when King Arthur was ambushed and mugged by the well-bred Al Meqdam in the $20,000 Open Maiden event, also over 1,400m on turf.

King Arthur was on most punters' shortlist coming into Saturday's contest and, on the strength of his second-placed finish behind Everest earlier in the month, he looked a shoo-in.

But as the "King's" loyal subjects were to discover, their story didn't have that "happily ever after" ending.

King Arthur will have to wait a while longer before he can take that first step towards achieving the legendary status of his namesake.

As for the winner Al Meqdam, also trained by Clements, it was all in a day's work for Duric, who ended the day with a treble.

He steered Clements' Sahabat to take the opener and the fifth on the Tan Kah Soon-trained Gold Kingdom. He came on to replace the indisposed Noh Senari.

Another switcheroo paid dividends for jockey Mohd Zaki.

The noted front-running jockey hopped on board what was to be Duric's mount, Celavi, in Race 10 and he didn't disappoint.

Zaki easily settled into the leaders' role and, showing great skill, he held off a huge challenge from Songgong Hera to prevail by a length (see story below).

It gave Clements his fourth winner, taking him to 36 winners, four ahead of Mark Walker, who drew a blank after levelling up the previous week .

It was Zaki's fourth winner for the season. He certainly deserves better.