Purple Flame is certainly red hot

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) PURPLE FLAME made a decent start to his career when fourth to Cavalier King. He rates as the one to beat.

(2) YOHO MIST showed fair potential on turf debut. He has the advantage of a plum barrier position.

(6) ROYAL VIRTUE is going about it the right way and needs to find a little extra for the win.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) NDAKA looks a natural for the Poly. He is speedy, has been improving with every start and jumps from a good gate.

(7) SAMUEL SALT has come on nicely and has the benefit of a full 4kg apprentice claim.

(10) PURPLE DOMINANCE could be best of the older runners. But he has drawn widest.

(3) DIEDI has drawn better but is dropping in distance. Still, he is consistent.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) LADY YUSRA should relish the extra distance. She has done little wrong in her two turf starts but has a wide draw on her Poly debut.

(6) HIGH BORN ran a much better race when back on the Poly. She will prefer the longer trip.

(3) JUST THE WIND has had no luck with the draw until today. She could spring a surprise.

(8) FLYING TESSA and (5) HATTA need to be included in exotics.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(7) TALES OF US brings fair Western Cape form into the race and could be anything on the Poly. Can win this.

(10) VICTORY TWIST has finished runner-up in his last two and could go one better if getting lucky from a wide draw.

(1) EXECUTIVE DECISION has good form and has drawn best. He rates a serious runner again.

(12) CATCH THE TUNE may benefit from a change in tactics.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(5) GAVEL STRIKE is highly regarded. He impressed last time and can win this.

(4) MAGICAL MIDLANDS was a bit disappointing last time. He was consistent before that.

(8) DUC D'ORANGE may find this a touch far, but has the class to beat them.

(3) MAMA PYJAMA and (7) MRS HOTLINE are no slouches. Watch them.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9) GOLIATH HERON may enjoy racing over the minimum trip. Big hope.

(11) SNIPER SHOT certainly has the class to win a race like this.

(8) KINGS ROAD is speedy and never seems to run badly.

(2) VALIENTE and (4) MISS GENEROSITY should ensure they go hard early and (5) COLDHARDCASH could benefit.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) NO LAYING UP and (7) PRAY FOR RAIN meet with the score 1-1 between them. The former, however, was the recent victor. But there is more to it.

(4) SPYDAS CORNER is the type that should race with the best given time. He has decent sprint form.

(8) LOVE BOMB and (2) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON are not to be taken lightly.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(2) CAPTAIN WHO did well despite a saddle slip the only time he raced on the Poly. He has a much better gate today.

(7) GALWAY was going strong until his last race. He is a lot better than that.

(4) SPRING HIGH won a gutsy contest and will run another good race.

(1) SPRING FLING had excuses in his last two and now has the best of the draws.