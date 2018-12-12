Purton back to usual business

Champion jockey Zac Purton's Group 1 double aboard Beauty Generation and Exultant at the Longines Hong Kong International Races will rank as one of his highlight days in the saddle but tonight it's back to the bread-and-butter business of a regular Happy Valley card.

Purton's brace on Sunday took his tally in the year-end showcase to eight wins - equalling Gerald Mosse's record haul - just six years after his first aboard Ambitious Dragon in the Hong Kong Mile.

Purton has seven rides on tonight's downtown venue's eight-race programme as he seeks to maintain his position at the top of this season's leader board - and there is the notable matter of 900 Hong Kong wins, too, with the rider only eight shy of that landmark and closing fast.

The Australian's solid book includes three last-start winners from the Caspar Fownes stable - Smart Baby, Fearless Fire and Sky Melody. Jockey and trainer have teamed for five wins this term at a strike rate a little over 15 per cent, while the pair's last 10 connections have yielded two wins and a further four top-three finishes.

Purton was in the plate for Smart Baby's breakthrough win over 1,800m two runs back, handing over to Chad Schofield last time out. He is back in the irons for the Class 4 Mesia Handicap over the same trip. The five-year-old will break from "not a great draw" in 11.

"He's racing well, it's the best he's ever gone and he's attacking the line with a bit of purpose," said Purton. "He was given a great ride last time, saved all the ground, got all the breaks and got the job done. He just needs a nice run in the race."

Smart Baby finds himself on a hat-trick, having taken 19 starts across 21 months to notch his first win in Class 5.

Fearless Fire made the switch to Fownes from the Dennis Yip stable in the close-season and won at the fourth attempt for his new yard when successful over 1,200m late last month. The four-year-old dropped to Class 4 for that maiden local victory and overcame top weight and gate 12 to deliver.

Purton has no concerns about the return to the next class up in the evening's Nightjar Handicap over 1,200m, in which the British import will break from gate 10.

"He's a Class 3 horse, so I don't think that will be a problem for him," he said. "Before his last run, Caspar said the horse was very well and he expected the horse to run well. His run the start before was very good. He closed it off really nicely, so I thought he could run well. "

Sky Melody will take his place in the last race, the Class 3 Sea Eagle Handicap over 1,650m, having not raced since a course-and-distance win at Happy Valley's first meeting this term on Sept 5.

The five-year-old was found to be lame in early October when scratched from an 1,800m contest at the city track.