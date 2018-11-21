Purton can win Race 1 on Smart Baby

RACE 1 (1,800M)

1 SMART BABY ran well with the drop in grade last time out. Stepping back to 1,800m looks suitable and he looks hard to beat with Zac Purton jumping aboard once again.

4 TRAVEL AMBASSADOR has to overcome a wide berth, but he has run well in both starts for Richard Gibson. He's sure to be somewhere around the mark again.

6 MI BLANCO also has an awkward draw but he looks a winner in waiting - it will happen sometime soon, it's just a matter of time.

10 TORNEY is yet to win, but he's at a mark where he's capable of breaking through at any time.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 OCEAN ROAR gets down to Class 5 for just the second time in his career at start 80. The first was in May, 2013 at his seventh start. He's not the same horse these days, but he still has speed and if he can get to the front, he will be hard to run down.

1 ACTUARIAT is always a chance in these sorts of races. He needs things to go his way, but Zac Purton should give him every chance from gate three.

6 SHOW MISSION has a strong course and distance record. He can't be ignored.

11 CARRY TO WIN can improve from the better draw.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 KHAKI had no luck in his first two starts for Tony Millard, dislodging Chad Schofield at his first outing for the trainer in July and then getting checked soon after the break first-up in September. Last time, though, things went right and he won comfortably. He can win again.

2 HAPPY HAPPYSTAR has only finished in the top two on three occasions, all in this grade. He has an awkward draw but, if he can find a good spot, he will be in the mix.

6 TRAVEL DATUK will win one of these days and he should be respected second-up.

9 LEISURED FEET can't be overlooked.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 LONDON MASTER doesn't win out of turn but he does appear to be at a mark where he can win and his last-start second was strong enough to take this.

2 ROMAN ODYSSEY has been good without winning at his last three starts, all here at Happy Valley. He just needs the breaks to fall his way and he will be hard to beat.

6 FLYING FORCE won from an impossible position last time out. It's difficult to imagine he can do it again, but if he does, then he's a major player in this spot.

7 HAPPY COOPERATION can add some value to the exotics.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 HIGH VOLATILITY has been racing well without winning, finishing second at his last three starts. He's suited back to the Happy Valley 1,650m and, from the good gate, he'll be hard to run down.

3 BLOCKER DEE tends to find this a little far, but he ran well at the trip last start and he can't be dismissed here.

5 PATRIOT HERO has really disappointed at his last two starts. Still, if he can find his best, he's a chance at odds.

11 HAR HAR HEART gets into a better draw. He should enjoy a nice run midfield and, if so, he can get into the finish.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

2 GOLD LAND ended up too far back last time out but still closed off steadily. If he can settle that little bit close, he'll be hard to beat.

6 SUPER LUCKY ran well fresh at 1,200m. Second-up with the step up in trip, he's going to be competitive.

8 MAGIC SUCCESS is a nice pick-up ride for Zac Purton. He still looks to have points in hand and should enjoy every chance from gate four.

3 TAI SMART gets down in grade for the first time. He's drawn wide, but if he can find any sort of a spot, he's not without claims.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 MR SO AND SO has come to hand fairly quickly. His last run at Sha Tin from the outside gate was terrific and both the better draw and the switch to Happy Valley can spark a first Hong Kong victory.

4 SLEEP EDUCATION was never a chance at Sha Tin last time out, getting a long way back and failing to finish off. Returning to the city track is a plus, as is the more favourable gate.

5 GREEN LUCK looks in need of the extended trip now and should run strongly.

3 LUCKY GIRL can get out and lead from the inside gate and can stick on for some minor money.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 IRON BOY was good enough first-up behind Starlight, who he meets again with a 12-pound pull in the weights. He should strip fitter and he maps to get a similar run in transit, which earns him top spot.

8 STRATHCLYDE mixes his form but deserves another chance here, even though his best has come on the dirt.

1 SEVEN HEAVENS, a son of Frankel, gets down to Class 3 for the first time. He showed hints of promise at times up in grade, most notably when second to Sunday's G2 winner Hot King Prawn in June, and he strikes a suitable race for this grade at his first start down in class.

3 ZERO HEDGE should enjoy every chance in the run.