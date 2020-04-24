Purton closes in on Moreira with double

Zac Purton made sure he gained from Joao Moreira's absence at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, with a double that took him to just a winner behind his great rival in the Hong Kong jockeys' premiership table.

He scored with Hero Time and Tangmere.

Moreira bagged a three-timer last Sunday but a one-meeting suspension forced him out of the evening's action.

The head-to-head battle stands at 104-103 going into the FWD Champions Day three Group 1 battles at Sha Tin on Sunday. Purton will ride Beauty Generation against Moreira's Waikuku in the FWD Champions Mile, Exultant against the Brazilian's Time Warp in the FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup and Aethero in opposition to Hot King Prawn in the Chairman's Sprint Prize (full fields bottom left of page).