Purton closes in on Moreira with Sha Tin four-timer

The battle for Hong Kong riding supremacy is certainly keeping racegoers entertained and excited.

It's a battle between the reigning champion, Zac Purton, and the former champion, Joao Moreira.

The latter has seen his lead cut down to only four winners, following Purton's four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Moreira managed to steer home a winner that afternoon, to keep the scoresheet at 87-83. Jockey Karis Teetan is a distant third, at 49 winners.

"It's just a matter of turning up every meeting, trying to ride winners and, if we can make a race of it, we will," said Purton.

The Australian capped his afternoon's tally with a comfortable win on the smart four-year-old Mighty Giant in the Class 3 Sheung Hei Handicap over 1,400m in the last of 10 events.

Earlier, he had scored on Beluga in Race 2, Good View Clarico in Race 3 and Transcendent in Race 9.

Moreira was successful in Race 4 on Juneau Park.

The Ricky Yiu-trained Mighty Giant took his record to three wins from six runs.