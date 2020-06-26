Purton kicks clear with four-timer

Zac Purton struck in the last four races at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, leaving his great rival Joao Moreira with an uphill task for the Hong Kong champion jockey's title.

His four winners were trained by Francis Lui, who shot back into the champion trainer's reckoning with 59 winners, just two behind long-time leader Ricky Yiu.

Moreira narrowed the gap on Purton to three wins with an early success on the Caspar Fownes-trained Daily Beauty, but the reigning champ hit back with the Lui-trained quartet from Race 6 - Highland Beauty, Star Shine, Alpha Hedge and Victoriam.

The Australian has now tallied 136 wins, seven clear of the Brazilian, with six meetings left this season.

Moreira has been suspended but Purton is not counting his chickens.

"There's a long way to go," he said. "Joao is such a great rider that you can never write him off. It's only a matter of time before he comes out and has a big day. You've always got to be wary of the wounded."