Purton kicks home five and hits 900 winners

Jockey Zac Purton all smiles with his five-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Reigning Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton dominated the 11-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

He started the day needing five wins to reach 900 in Hong Kong and snagged Races 3, 4, 5 and 8, before hitting the milestone in the last aboard the John Moore-trained Taking Aim.

"I came to Hong Kong hoping to ride one win and here we are over a decade later with 900. It's very satisfying," he said.

Douglas Whyte is the rider with the most wins all-time - 1,809 and counting - but Purton is now eyeing the next in line, Tony Cruz's tally of 946.

"I've got him in my sights now," he said.

But the in-form Australian - now 12 winners clear of Karis Teetan at the top of the premiership - revealed that he was not expecting to reach 900 on Sunday.

"I came here thinking I had a pretty average book of rides. I thought if I had one I'd be happy, and here I am with five on the day. Sometimes you can't pick it," he said.

Trainer Dennis Yip provided his long-time ally with victories on Glenealy Generals, Hurricane Hunter and Racing Fighter, while trainer Caspar Fownes was the beneficiary of a strong Purton drive on the front-running Po Ching Treasure.

Racing Fighter took Purton to a tantalising 899th win in Race 8, the Class 3 Lukfook Jewellery Love Forever Collection Handicap over 1,200m.

The rider earned his fee with a rousing stretch drive that lifted the 5-1 chance to a short-head verdict over 25-1 shot Key Witness.

"This horse has ability but, when he joined my stable, he was still weak, so I've given him time to get his strength up a little bit," said Yip, of the stable transfer.

"I gave him more work and he's taken it step by step - he will stay 1,400m or a mile, he's not a 1,200m horse."

And, of his own form, he said, "I try hard."

Chipped in Purton with a grin: "The jockey is in very good form - I will try to give him more."

Whyte landed a brace, thanks to the Chris So-trained Invincible Missile in Race 2 and the grey gelding Monica, trained by John Moore, in Race 7.

Brazilian ace Silvestre de Sousa, one week on from a Group 1 brace at the Longines Hong Kong International Races the previous Sunday - and with the Longines International Jockeys' Challenge trophy sitting in his apartment - was at his powerful best to win on Pakistan Friend in Race 10, denying Purton and Green Luck by 11/4 lengths.