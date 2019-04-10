With Purton up, Le Terroir looks too good

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 SHOW MISSION beat Carry To Win three starts ago before finishing sixth in his most recent outing. He has to carry weight but in his favour is the booking of Zac Purton.

6 GREAT SON is getting down to a mark where he can breakthrough and he's a contender.

1 TRIUMPHANT LORD gets the blinkers first time. The draw (9) is awkward, but the class drop and allowance does make him attractive.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 SUPER JUNIOR will lead from the inside gate (2). His most recent run saw him find the front, however his lack of race-fitness was exposed as he wound up finishing midfield. He can pinch this race if he's left alone in the lead.

8 POWER RACER was given no chance at the rear of the field last start, however, he still managed to finish off strongly. Caspar Fownes-trained gallopers always command respect at Happy Valley.

6 LITTLE WISE MAN narrowly missed by a short-head last start. He'll need a race run to suit, but if he gets it, he's capable of finishing over the top of them.

11 GAUTEN OF GARO can sneak into the placings and must be included in those quartet bets.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 BUNDLE OF ENERGY was beaten by 1/2 length in third last start over this course and distance. He'll need to overcome the wide draw (10), but he's the type of horse who can figure in at odds.

2 ACCLAIMED LIGHT has struggled in Class 3 this season, but a return to Class 4 saw him finish an improved second at his most recent outing. He's capable of going one better.

8 TRUE GRIT has shown very little in his Conghua trials, however, he did exactly that before to his last campaign which saw him notch up two minor placings from four starts. He might take a few runs to get going, but a bold showing first up this season would not surprise.

3 ALPHA HEDGE remains in Class 4 off a last-start win. He gets up in the ratings, but he should be kept safe.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

2 CALIFORNIA ARGENT closed impressively for third last start at only his second start. Following his debut run he was found to be lame, however, since basing himself at Conghua he's shown that he is capable of winning when fit. He's the one they all have to beat.

5 DREAM COME TRUE will lead again from the inside stall (2) after finishing a narrow second last start. He remains a big watch with Purton to ride.

1 TELECOM PUMA turned his form around when leading last start. Speed on paper in this race suggests he might be forced to take a sit.

7 SPECIAL STARS began his career with two wins from four starts, however since then he has struggled. He bears close watching.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 LE TERROIR clocked the fastest last 400m of his race last start. He'll use the draw to sit closer to the speed and the booking of Zac Purton should ensure that he proves hard to beat.

5 WAH MAY PRINCESS will push forward from the draw (1) to lead. He struggled last start after engaging in a battle for the lead, but he should find the rail and get his chance.

8 SUPER EURO STAR rarely runs a bad race. He'll most likely be forced to sit behind Wah May Princess, but from there run his usual honest race.

9 YEE CHEONG PEGASUS made significant ground last start to warrant respect in this.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

4 SALTO OLIMPICO finished a narrow second two runs ago after attempting to lead all the way. Last start he settled at the rear of the field after drawing wide, however the inside gate (5) for this suggests that he may revert back to his front running tactics. He deserves plenty of respect.

2 RULETHEROOST flashed home for second last start over 1,650m. He's ready for 1,800m.

3 KING'S MAN's last win came over this course and distance. He'll be thereabouts and should be includd in those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 SEVEN HEAVENS was blocked last start causing him to cross the line fourth, however following a protest he was promoted to third. He can atone for that performance stepping up to 1,200m and the services of Zac Purton should ensure he that scores an overdue win.

4 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR will return to form in Class 3 and his most recent trial at Conghua was encouraging.

6 SPEEDY KING is race-fit with eight runs and two wins under his belt this season. He has plenty of natural talent and a third win this campaign would not surprise.

3 FANTASTIC FEELING is a two-time winner with Neil Callan in the saddle this season. He's not without claims and will surely make his presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 HAPPY FORCE should enjoy an uncontested lead. He's a three-time winner already this season and although he is yet to race beyond 1,400m, he's given every indication the step up to 1,650m would suit. He's capable of pinching this.

2 HAR HAR HEART has finished runner up on four occasions this season. He was left with too much work to do at the rear of the field last start, but a more forward ride should see him go close.

7 MERRYGOWIN won well two starts ago. He can't be overlooked and looks a good candidate for those novelty bets.