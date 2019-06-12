Purton obviously the jockey to follow

Champion jockey Zac Purton commands six first choices in tonight's card of eight at Sha Tin.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 ENJOY LIFE makes just his second appearance on the dirt. He was an excellent winner two starts ago on the turf before fading to sixth at his latest run. Trainer Me Tsui has an excellent dirt record and this galloper is worth taking a chance on.

6 REMARKABLE has finished runner-up twice over this course and distance this season. Perhaps it might all come together against the small field. From the gate, he should find himself in the right spot.

1 SPLENDID TIMING has struggled across his short six-start career but the booking of Zac Purton bears close watching and he should show improvement dropping to Class 4.

8 CROWN AVENUE is a three-time dirt winner who should be fit after finishing second over 2,200m at his latest outing.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 TOUCH OF LUCK was an excellent breakthrough winner last start over 1,600m on turf. He makes his dirt debut, which is a query, but a recent trial on the surface suggested that was capable of handling it.

7 COOLCELEB produced three excellent performances on the dirt before an uninspiring sixth on turf at his latest run. He'll improve sharply back to his preferred surface.

4 ENFOLDING charged home from last over 1,800m to finish second by only a neck at his latest run. He'll need a race run to suit. If he gets it, he'll be flashing home late.

3 STARLIT KNIGHT has mixed his form but he has been competitive on this surface. Chances are Joao Moreira ensures he finds the front and tries to make all the running.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

5 LUCKY WIN WIN's only two-top three finishes have come over 1,650m on dirt, including a win at his final outing of last season. He returns to his preferred surface and, although he struggled up to 1,800m last start on turf, all of his dirt runs prior gave the impression he was after more distance and he's worth taking a chance on.

10 LITTLE FANTASY broke through for his second win last start, three years on from his maiden success in 2016. He's had limited opportunities on the dirt but he does hold a number of placings on the surface and this race appears suitable.

11 MI BLANCO has done his best work on the dirt. Although he has the wide draw to contend with, he can still get into the finish.

7 ABOVE is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 LUCKY THOUGHT has gone close in each of his last three outings. He makes his dirt debut following an impressive trial score on the surface just last week. He'll roll forward and make his own luck.

7 PROMISE KEPT returned from a lengthy layoff to finish fourth on the turf last start. His only start before that was on the dirt where he finished an impressive fifth on debut. If he recaptures that form, he'll be very competitive.

12 FAME AND FORTUNE finished runner-up last start over this course and distance. He's found a winning mark and, with Moreira up, he is expected to be in the finish.

3 ELITE BOY can run well again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 SKY TREASURE has hit a purple patch of form, having won two of his last three starts. He'll find the front again from the draw and attempt to make all the running.

1 STAR LUCK is a far more impressive commodity on the dirt as opposed to turf. He's another who will roll forward and Alfred Chan's 10lb claim ensures that he gets in well at the weights.

6 GRAND HARBOUR has the wide draw to contend with, but he's another who brings excellent form to this and he should be around the mark again.

9 EVER STRONG is a two-time dirt winner already this season who rarely runs a bad race. He's one for the exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 HANDSOME REBEL was beaten by a neck last start in his dirt debut after rocketing home under a determined Purton. He's taken his racing to a new level on the dirt and is capable of going one better.

2 SIMPLY BIG is a two-time dirt winner. He led and failed on the turf last start. However, it'll pay to forgive him for that run as his three runs earlier (3: 2-1-0) on the dirt were excellent.

7 NUCLEAR POWER is a winner over this course and distance already this season. He'll get back and need a fast pace, but should he get it, then he's in with a place chance.

4 JOYFUL MOMENTS is racing well and he should be thereabouts from the good gate.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 LEAN PERFECTION has been excellent on the turf of late, winning twice and placing in two others. He has the class edge to win and is worth taking a chance on.

5 RAGING BLITZKRIEG has finished runner-up four times on the dirt this season. He returns to 1,200m from 1,650m which suits.

9 PICK NUMBER ONE notched up four consecutive wins on the dirt last season. This season he has yet to record a top three finish, but a few recent trials suggest that he might be ready to bounce back.

4 FORTUNE BOOTH is winning at 50% on the dirt over 1200m. He needs a race run to suit, but he can rattle home strongly with even luck.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 BUDDIES is seeking the hat-trick. He's proven equally as impressive on both surfaces and, although he's drawn wide, he's displayed enough quality to suggest that he can overcome it.

8 LAST KINGDOM has gone close on a number of occasions, however the son of Frankel still remains winless after 17 attempts. He's displayed on the turf that he is ready for the step-up to 1,800m. If he finds that form, he could be worth a chance on dirt.

10 TANG FLEMING's form largely been poor of late. But if he finds the front, he's capable of clinging on for some prize money.

1 PING HAI TREASURE does his best work on the dirt. He switches back to his preferred surface, on which he is a two-time winner, after he was well beaten on the grass last start.