With Purton up, Oriental Elite is hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,650M)

4 GOLDEN CANNON flashed home to finish second at Happy Valley (1,650m) last start. He lost the race when overracing throughout. He deserves another chance, especially if Vincent Ho can get him to settle from the wide draw (12).

7 SHOWING CHARACTER used the favorable barrier (2) to his benefit last start, receiving the dream run on the rail before peeling out to win. He's drawn a touch awkward this time, which may cause issues, but he's a major player.

5 NEVER BETTER will need a fast pace if he is to run on from rear of the field, but he is ready for a step up to 1,650m following two runner-up finishes over 1,400m.

8 LIGHTNING MISSILE is winless from 13 career starts in Hong Kong. He holds a Class 4 placing next to his name and, with three runs under his belt this season, he should be fit.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 ORIENTAL ELITE was luckless last start when he was blocked for a run in the straight. Still, he flew home. He'll relish the step up to 1,200m and could prove hard to beat.

12 ROYAL CHOCOLATE was only a neck off scoring his first win from 15 career starts in his latest at Happy Valley (1,200m). He gets down in the weights and should have every chance.

1 KHAKI is a winner of one from 16. If he can shoulder the weight and overcome the wide draw (12), he is in with a chance.

6 FARM BUMPER is one of two debutants in the race. Trained by Manfred Man, he was pushed out to finish second in a trial at Sha Tin (1,000m) and off that, he is expected to be competitive on debut.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

2 INSAYSHABLE is a winner already over 1,800m at Happy Valley and he gets an excellent chance to double that tally. Since arriving in Hong Kong last season, he's notched up two wins and a G3 third.

4 SUPER CHIC is already a two-time winner this season and a third win isn't far away. He was blocked for a run last start but managed to speed home and finish fourth over 1,650m. The 1,800m will be to his advantage.

5 CIRCUIT GLORY was handed five points for his last-start win, taking his rating to a career high of 94. He'll make his own luck out in front.

1 CITRON SPIRIT should be around the mark again.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

5 HINYUEN SWIFTNESS should lead from the inside draw (1) under Dylan Mo, who will look to bounce him out quickly and, with his claim, prove tough to reel in.

4 HAPPY WARRIOR will be forced to sit outside out of the lead, but he should get across relatively easily from the draw (8) and give himself every chance from there.

3 SPARKLING SWORD is another who will push forward. He turned his form around last start to finish second, but he needs a sole lead in order for him to win.

9 CHIU CHOW KID is a two-time winner and he should be flashing home late for trainer Benno Yung.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 LONDON MASTER is aiming for a hat-trick of wins. He's drawn a good gate (5) once again and Neil Callan will be looking to remain undefeated aboard him.

9 THE SHOW won by a neck two starts ago before finishing a narrow second. He'll need to overcome the wide draw (10), but it doesn't appear to be out of his reach.

11 SUPER EURO STAR is the likely speed runner of the race. He'll fly out to lead under Derek Leung, and he should get every chance to score.

1 THOU SHALL SING got off the mark three starts ago for trainer Chris So, before finishing unplaced in his last two. He will be in the finish.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

9 SPECIAL STARS has struggled in his last two starts. Before that, his form was excellent, having won two from four. If he can recapture that, he'll prove very tough to beat, especially when handled by Zac Purton.

7 DREAM COME TRUE has mixed his form, but his best is up to this. He's had only one run this season, finishing second. He'll be thereabouts.

3 SPEEDY KING had his chance to win last start, but admittedly he is a much better horse on the turf, so improvement is expected to come with a return to the grass.

11 STRATHALLAN was well beaten last start in his Class 3 debut, however before that he was a Class 4 winner. His runs in the lower levels hold him in good stead for this.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 WALDORF was blocked for a run last start, but once out, he flashed home to finish a narrow second. He'll need luck from the inside draw (1) but, if he gets a clean run, he'll be powering home.

1 GAMECHANGERS has been in career-best form of late, winning once and narrowly placing in his other two by less than a length. He's drawn six, which is perfect for Zac Purton.

3 FANTASTIC EIGHT has been consistent in eight runs this season, albeit without registering a win. He commands respect regardless, especially if he gets a race run to suit.

10 HAPPY TIME has continuously improved with each race-start for trainer Francis Lui. He's not without claims.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 HARMONY HERO was game in defeat last start. He should find himself in a similar spot and although he has drawn (12) wide, he should get his chance.

3 MAGNIFICENT turned his form around by dead heating for first last start. He'll make his own luck in the lead.

2 HAR HAR HEART was caught flat-footed last start at Happy Valley. He should enjoy a nice run just behind the speed.

4 NEW ELEGANCE will need a lot to go his way, but he shouldn't be too far away.