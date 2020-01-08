Purton to pull the trigger on Lucky Missile

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 LUCKY MISSILE hasn't been too far away in his three outings. He gets the services of Zac Purton this time and, from the gate, he should get a nice run close to the speed.

11 SUPER ALLIANCES displayed steady improvement last start. He'll need to overcome the wide gate but the booking of Joao Moreira should ensure he gets his chance.

1 BREEDERS' SKY has improved back in Class 4 and another bold run can be expected.

9 CALIFORNIA RAD can make his presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 GOLDEN GLORY has been consistent without winning this season. He's racing well and, with Silvestre de Sousa up, this race appears within his reach.

2 HAPPY ALUMNI has two good runs under his belt. He improved sharply last start and he can take another step forward.

1 LORIZ is the likely leader and could prove difficult to reel in.

6 SHOUSON mixes his form. The wide gate makes things tricky.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

4 BRIGHT KID has gone close this season. He gets another chance, breaking from the inside draw which should see him settle up on the pace early.

1 RULETHEROOST has relished the step back into Class 4. He can progress further, especially with Purton on.

9 NITRO EXPRESS grabbed third last start. He hasn't won for a while but he looks to get the right run.

2 NABOO STAR got off the mark last start. He remains in Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 NOBLE MAN snatched a narrow second over this C&D on debut. He's drawn to get every chance for Moreira and appears ready to score.

11 SHINING ON narrowly missed last start. He's been consistent and, if this continues, he's going to be in the finish.

1 CONFUCIUS DAY is the likely leader and he's going to give them something to run down.

12 THE ONE is next best.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

8 MURRAY'S PARTNERS narrowly missed last start over this C&D. He can progress with that run and the draw should give him every opportunity.

2 FLAME LILY is looking for back-to-back wins. He's going to get his chance on the speed.

1 ACCLAIMED LIGHT steps back to Class 4 where is a two-time winner, suggesting this is a suitable affair for him.

12 EVERYONE'S ELITE has no weight on. He's next best.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

8 DOCTOR GEOFF was set a task last start from the tailend, resulting in an only mediocre performance. Before that, he was racing well and he was a winner over this C&D at his fourth start. This is much tougher but he's drawn well and rates as a good value proposition.

1 SOUTHERN LEGEND is the class runner of the field and gets the services of Purton. He's a dual Kranji Mile winner who, if he runs up to that level of form, will take a power of beating.

5 SACRED CAPITAL is the Macau visitor. He ran a blinder last time in Hong Kong, finishing fourth to Southern Legend in the G3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse Handicap. His form in Macau is good and the booking of Moreira warrants respect.

2 TIME WARP can take up the running. He must go into those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

6 SUPER ELEGANCE is looking to end two runner-up efforts. He's racing well and, although he's drawn poorly, he should take a power of beating against this bunch.

4 WORLD FAMOUS is drawn well and relished the step up to 1,800m, finishing second last time out.

12 GREAT TREASURE likes to settle back and regularly rattles home impressively. His pattern is costly but, with no weight on, he should finish well.

2 XIANG BAI QI struggled last start but he can bounce back with Purton engaged. A good one for those novelty players.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 JOYFUL UNION is racing well without winning. He closed strongly for third last start over this C&D and, with further improvement from that, he could take some beating.

2 SHINING ACE is already a two-time winner this season. He's consistent and with the right run, he can go on with it.

6 VICTORIAM made a stack of ground from the back last time out and his best is up to this.

4 BALLISTIC KING looks a good candidate for exotic bets.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

2 AURORA PEGASUS is in search of his fourth consecutive win. With the good gate, he's going to get every chance once again for Purton. Class 3 suits him and this race appears his for the taking.

3 BLOTTING PAPER gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up.

1 SPECIAL STARS returned to winning ways two starts ago. His best should see him prove competitive.

6 VERY RICH MAN is the likely leader of this. He'll take some running down at a price.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club