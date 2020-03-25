Purton ready to steer home Murray's Partners

RACE 1 (1,650M)

12 VIRTUS STAR is winless. Although this is the case, he has shown steady improvement across his short career. Off a rating of 25 now, he could prove tough to beat, especially with Zac Purton jumping in the plate off the back of an eye-catching trial.

1 GALAXY RACER is another who is winless. He's been beaten by less than a length in both of his last two starts. If he's continued to hold his condition, he's going to be in the finish.

3 GREAT HARVEST is drawn to get all of the favours and, with even luck, he's going to be thereabouts for Matthew Chadwick.

2 BUNDLE OF ENERGY has become a costly conveyance. Although he's still winless, his best still warrants plenty of respect, especially with Joao Moreira up.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 MURRAY'S PARTNERS couldn't have been more impressive in a recent trial and, if he translates that to race day, then he's going to prove tough to catch. Purton takes the reins which is a good push.

2 HAPPY WARRIOR is proven over the course and distance and he rarely runs a bad race. He has an awkward draw to overcome, but his race-experience holds him in good stead for this.

8 NUNCHUKS is winless but has shown his quality across his short five-start career. He isn't far away from finally piecing it all together.

3 CASA DE FORCA is next best from the inside gate with Moreira up.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

12 FARM BUMPER got off the mark impressively last start. He rises to Class 4, which is always difficult but, from the soft gate, he's going to get every chance.

1 ZERO HEDGE is unlucky not to have already won a race this term, having finished runner-up on five occasions. The in-form Grant van Niekerk is up and this race is well within his grasp.

4 WINNING WAYS won well two starts ago. He's finally hit his straps and again rates as a leading player.

3 WINNER'S HEART narrowly missed last time out. He can figure with a similar run.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 METHANE got off the mark two starts ago and followed that up with a narrow defeat over this course and distance. Still, he's in top condition and, with a clean run throughout, he can take this out.

11 BLOOMING SPIRIT has gone to a new level this season. He gets in light on his back and, from the inside draw, can figure.

4 GREEN DISPATCH gave Blake Shinn his first Hong Kong win and he could very well deliver him another. He's the likely leader of this and, if he sets a tempo to suit himself, he could take a power of running down.

1 DOR DOR is in career-best form but, from the draw, he'll need a stack of luck in a race littered with pace.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 MEHBOOB is a model of consistency and his good fortune can continue with a win. He's yet to finish outside of the top three this season, which includes one wi. With Purton hopping aboard again, it's a good push for his chances.

6 SUPER LUCKY is looking to snap a string of three runner-up efforts. He's in-form and it's only a matter of time before he goes on with it.

10 SUPER ALLIANCES has mixed his form but, before his last-start failure, he tallied two seconds. If he can recapture that form, he's in with a shout.

5 ALL YOU KNOW is next best.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 SHOUSON is a two-time winner this campaign. He narrowly missed last start. Nevertheless, he's consistent, in-form and remains the one to beat.

1 DANCING FIGHTER is very consistent with three wins from six starts. Still, although his win last start was strong, the wide gate is against him.

2 WIND N GRASS rattled home for a narrow defeat last start. He has the inside draw on his side and, with further improvement, he shouldn't be too far away.

9 WHAT A LEGEND is next best.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 NABOO STAR was awfully unlucky last start. But he gets an excellent chance to atone for that performance and, with even luck, he is the one to beat.

3 CINQUANTE CINQ is a model of consistency. He appears to have a number of ratings points still in hand and he warrants respect.

6 JOLLY HONOUR has gone close in his last two outings. He can figure with the right run.

9 DYNAMIC EAGLE is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 GREEN REIGN is a talent on the rise. He's twice narrowly missed this term. He'll need luck, especially if he settles back, but, if he gets it, he's the one they all have to beat.

7 BEAUTY SPARK has finished third in his last four starts. Purton is on board for the third consecutive time and it could third time lucky.

3 WINNING METHOD has lost a bit of form but, if he manages to find the front for Chadwick, he could still prove hard to reel in.

8 VICTORY POWER is a course and distance winner already this term. He'll be thereabouts.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB