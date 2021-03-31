Purton to score on Coolceleb

A celebrity in Hong Kong, Purton is hotly fancied to score in Race 3.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 WINNING STRIKES is lightly raced but does have ability. He draws gate one and from there he should be able to find the front.

4 DR PROACTIVE mixes his form but is more than capable. He draws a touch awkwardly but the booking of Joao Moreira bears close watching.

1 LITTLE THUNDER brings solid form into this with three consecutive top-three efforts.

3 SMART CHARADE is next best.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

1 ELITE PATCH was a five-length course and distance winner earlier this term. He has since been racing well and, with even luck from gate one, he shapes as the one to beat.

4 PING HAI TREASURE is consistent in his spot. Suspect he can figure with the right run.

3 GREAT TREASURE draws well and has race-experience under his belt.

8 ALL FOR ST PAUL'S is another on-speed runner. He'll give himself every chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 COOLCELEB loves the dirt and he should get all of the favours from gate three. He has won before with Purton in the saddle.

2 THOU SHALL SING is a three-time winner on the surface. He also draws well and rates as the main danger.

4 JADE PHOENIX gets the services of Moreira. He's consistent and commands respect from the low draw.

11 THE BEST HERO is showing steady improvement.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

10 GENERAL DINO hasn't won for a while, but he is a three-time winner on the surface. With Moreira aboard, he can get back on the winner's list.

9 FAIRY FLOSS shared the win two starts ago. He's remained in form and draws well. He gets Purton.

2 MISTER MONTE gets a handy seven-pound claim from apprentice Jerry Chau. He's not without a chance to return to form.

8 SKY GEM is consistent and can figure with the right run.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 DEAL MAKER is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He's led and won previously over this trip and, from the front, he could prove difficult to reel in.

8 YES WE CAN is racing well. He gets his chance from the low draw to finish off and he rates as the main danger.

2 LADY FIRST is in career-best form. He'll relish switching back from the turf to the dirt.

10 EL VALIENTE turned in a career-best third-placed effort last start. Moreira hops up.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 HAPPY TANGO has proven he loves the dirt and his latest trial caught the eye. He's in good form and gets his chance to get a first win.

4 STRIKING MR C was a three-time winner last season. He can bounce out of the ground at any time and is worth supporting.

2 MERCURIAL draws well and gets his chance.

1 BLOTTING PAPER is next best with the drop in grade.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 SUPER ALLIANCES steps back to Class 4 where he is a two-time winner this season. He draws well and rates as a leading player.

10 GOLD COMET is lightly raced but does have ability. He could be worth supporting.

6 SUNNY DELIGHT steps out on debut following a strong trial.

3 FLYING ON THE TURF mixes his form but is capable.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 GUNNISON returns to his preferred course and distance. With luck, he could prove difficult to reel in.

5 LUCKY FUN is racing in supreme form with two wins from his last four starts.

6 FLYING BONUS can roll forward and play catch me if you can.

3 SUNSET WATCH is next best.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

11 HOLY HEART has been thrown in the deep end but he might be worth taking a chance. His previous form has been solid.

2 ELUSIVE STATE has been arguably Hong Kong's best dirt horse in recent years. He won well last start.

3 GLORIOUS ARTIST is racing well and does appear to have recaptured his best form.

1 KINGS SHIELD can roll forward and play catch me if you can.