Purton seals second HK jockeys' title

Zac Purton is crowned Hong Kong champion jockey for the second time with 136 winners.

One of the fiercest Champion Jockey battles in recent memory concluded in thrilling fashion at Hong Kong's Season Finale at Sha Tin yesterday, as Zac Purton claimed his second title, sealing the result with victory on Rise High in the Class 1 Sha Tin Mile Trophy Handicap (1,600m).

Purton ended with a tally of 136 wins for the season, compared to runner-up Joao Moreira's 134. As a measure of their domination, third-placed Karis Teetan rode 52 winners.

"It's been a long, damp day," a visibly relieved Purton said as he returned to the jockeys' room after claiming victory in the Champion Jockey race.

"It's good to finally put it to bed, it's a relief. Joao's a fierce competitor and we both gave it our absolute all. It's what everyone expected, that it would come down to the last four races, and I feel like I can finally enjoy the rest of the day now that it's over."

Purton, who had won his first title in 2013/14, entered the 11-race final meeting four wins ahead defending champion Moreira. However, the Brazilian struck the first blow, winning the opener on the David Hall-trained Cash Courier.

Moreira would later add wins on the Tony Millard-prepared Bold Stitch and Superich for Frankie Lor.

But by then, it was too late.

"I thought I was going to be able to win it quite comfortably, but then Joao seemed to get a second wind," said Purton.