Purton to steer home Jolly Honour

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 GOUTEN OF GARO can give himself every hope up on the speed. The weight relief from apprentice Jerry Chau suits and he should be in the thick of things.

9 CORRE RAPIDO caught the eye down the straight last time out. He should improve with that run under his belt and he remains a threat.

10 FLYING MONKEY'S rating has plummeted to a mark of 24. He has the class but is getting on in age.

1 APOLLOS BOW made all last time for his first win. He will try the same again, although not likely to be easy.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

5 LADY FIRST is winless but he has gone close on a number of occasions, including his second-up effort last term. This is a suitable race.

7 JADE THEATRE should improve off his first-up run and, if he can offset the awkward draw, then he is a leading chance.

3 FAITHFUL TRINITY will need to roll across from the wide alley. If he does that, he is capable of dictating the race to suit himself.

4 DAILY BEAUTY is still improving.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 JOLLY HONOUR won second-up last term and rates strongly to do the same off the back of an impressive first-up run. Zac Purton takes the reins.

6 NABOO STAR has plenty of ability. He bears close watching, especially for championship-leading trainer Caspar Fownes.

7 BLASTOISE resumes. He loves the course and distance. In his favour is the booking of apprentice Chau, who takes weight off his back.

2 FLYING SWORD steps out for Matthew Chadwick and Tony Cruz, who have had two wins together recently.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 AUTHENTIC CHAMP has ability and has shown significant improvement. He will need a race run to suit, but if he gets it, he can rattle into the finish.

5 WINNING FEELING is much better than his latest run suggests. He can slot in on the speed and, as a winner in this grade last season, he rates strongly.

2 ARES has ability and gets the services of Purton. He returns from a short stint at Conghua and, if he can offset the awkward draw, then he is a threat.

3 JAZZ STEED is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well again and cannot be dismissed.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

8 STARLIT KNIGHT can roll forward and pinch this for Jack Wong. He has drawn to find the front with ease and, from there, he could prove tough to reel in if he held his form.

11 V CHEVALIERS won first-up but steps back up to Class 4. He has drawn well and should be able to get the run of the race for Vincent Ho.

4 MELBOURNE HALL is looking for back-to-back wins. He steps up in trip off the back of that win and, if he can handle it, then it is possible he claims another win.

1 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS returns to Class 4. He scored a win at his last run in this grade, although against him is the wide gate and a big weight.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 GOOD SHOT resumes. He has ability and is a course and distance winner. Although he is first-up, he could surprise from the good gate with a familiar friend in Chadwick aboard.

3 SIMPLY FLUKE is nothing short of consistent and has improved since arriving at the Douglas Whyte barn. He grabbed second first-up and he can build on that run.

4 SELL MY SOLE is a talent on the rise with three placings from his four starts. Do not discount.

2 KINDA COOL is next best off the back of a recent trial at Conghua. He is a candidate for those quartet bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 MEHBOOB closed off nicely last time from an awkward draw and, this time, from a good gate, he can figure strongly. He slots in with a light weight. He must be given a winning chance.

5 HARDLY SWEARS is a three-time Happy Valley winner who returned a first-up second this season. He has ability and, as a Class 3 winner already, it would not surprise to see him add another.

7 FIRST RESPONDER closed off nicely first-up to prove his worth in Class 3. He can figure.

2 MIG ENERGY has potential but may struggle from the wide alley. Still, he can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

3 HIGHLAND FORTUNE appears to have a number of rating points still in hand and from the inside gate, with Purton engaged, he should prove tough to beat.

10 ALLIED AGILITY kept on strongly for second last time and this time draws favourably. If he does elect to roll forward, he could set a merry chase.

9 CLASSIC UNICORN has drawn a touch awkwardly but does have plenty of ability. If he can offset the draw, then he is a leading hope.

7 GOLDEN DASH has returned in fine form and it will not be too long before he registers a win. He must be considered if planning a coup on the quartet.

