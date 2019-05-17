Purton, Teetan to ride at Kranji Mile meeting

Hong Kong-based jockeys Zac Purton and Karis Teetan have been licensed to ride at tomorrow week's Kranji Mile meeting.

Purton will be riding last year's Caspar Fownes-trained Kranji Mile winner Southern Legend, while Teetan will be aboard the Tony Millard-trained Singapore Sling.

Teetan rode last year's runner-up Horse Of Fortune, also trained by Millard.

Besides the invitational $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile, Purton has also been booked by trainer Stephen Gray to ride Lim's Cruiser in the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on the same day.

Teetan, too, has secured a ride in the Lion City Cup - aboard trainer Leticia Dragon's unbeaten Nimble.

Purton landed the Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup on Military Attack in 2013, before taking out the sister sprint race, the Group 1 KrisFlyer International Sprint, on Aerovelocity two years later.

Teetan has become a regular Kranji visitor since his triumph at his very first foray in 2016 in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy aboard Lim's Cruiser for Gray.