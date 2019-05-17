Racing

Purton, Teetan to ride at Kranji Mile meeting

May 17, 2019 12:00 am

Hong Kong-based jockeys Zac Purton and Karis Teetan have been licensed to ride at tomorrow week's Kranji Mile meeting.

Purton will be riding last year's Caspar Fownes-trained Kranji Mile winner Southern Legend, while Teetan will be aboard the Tony Millard-trained Singapore Sling.

Teetan rode last year's runner-up Horse Of Fortune, also trained by Millard.

Besides the invitational $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile, Purton has also been booked by trainer Stephen Gray to ride Lim's Cruiser in the $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on the same day.

Teetan, too, has secured a ride in the Lion City Cup - aboard trainer Leticia Dragon's unbeaten Nimble.

Purton landed the Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup on Military Attack in 2013, before taking out the sister sprint race, the Group 1 KrisFlyer International Sprint, on Aerovelocity two years later.

Karisto (centre) fighting it out in a three-way finish last time out on May 5 before finishing a short head second to Glasgow (left).
Racing

Follow Grand Choice, Karisto

Related Stories

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Captain's Darling worth the attention

Finley Hill looks long overdue for a win

Teetan has become a regular Kranji visitor since his triumph at his very first foray in 2016 in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy aboard Lim's Cruiser for Gray.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING