Qaidoom for a quick double

Qaidoom winning first-up on Aug 8. The filly has improved.

Trainer Mark Walker, who drew level up with Michael Clements on 49 winners last Sunday but gets the top perch on countback for seconds, looks set to steer clear with a strong team at Kranji tomorrow.

The three-time Singapore champion has 21 entries spread over 11 of the 12 races, while the reigning champion has only three runners in the same race.

This is the second time Walker has caught with Clements. He drew level on 32 winners on May 22, but Clements regained the lead with a four-timer the following week.

This time, with a bit of luck, Walker can pull ahead with several winning chances.

Kicking off his day is my best bet, Qaidoom in Race 2, the $30,000 Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

The Al Rashid Stable-owned three-year-old filly was a superb winner first-up in Open Maiden over the same course and distance on Aug 8.

The grey/roan US-bred showed speed to lead the way. She responded when asked by leading rider Hakim Kamaruddin, lengthening strides to win in 59.11sec, remarkable for a maiden.

On that victory, Qaidoom will be too good in Class 5.

The Walker-Al Rashid-Hakim combination should celebrate a quick double with another impressive debut winner, Hamama, in Race 3 ($50,000 Class 4 Poly 1,000m).

The four-year-old US-bred mare also won over the Poly 1,000m on Aug 15. Her winning time was quicker, 58.83sec. She has also improved.