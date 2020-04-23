QEII Cup favourite Exultant also aims for top award

Exultant (in black) is favourite in the Group 1 FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

While Beauty Generation is trying to win the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile to strengthen his case for the prestigious Horse of the Year award, Champion Stayer and Champion Middle-Distance Horse Exultant is doing likewise.

A win in Sunday's HK$25 million (S$4.5 million) FWD Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 2,000m will also boost his chances for the award.

The three-time Group 1 winner is out to go one better, after finishing second to Japan's Win Bright last year. His trainer, Tony Cruz, declared his charge unlucky in the race.

With a return to form, following his close last-start second to stablemate Time Warp in the Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup over the same 2,000m trip, Exultant looks the horse they have to beat.

The six-year-old and Time Warp will be joined by last year's Hong Kong Derby winner Furore and Cruz has reported that his trio "are fine, they're working well".