QEII Cup favourite Exultant also aims for top award
While Beauty Generation is trying to win the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile to strengthen his case for the prestigious Horse of the Year award, Champion Stayer and Champion Middle-Distance Horse Exultant is doing likewise.
A win in Sunday's HK$25 million (S$4.5 million) FWD Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 2,000m will also boost his chances for the award.
The three-time Group 1 winner is out to go one better, after finishing second to Japan's Win Bright last year. His trainer, Tony Cruz, declared his charge unlucky in the race.
With a return to form, following his close last-start second to stablemate Time Warp in the Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup over the same 2,000m trip, Exultant looks the horse they have to beat.
The six-year-old and Time Warp will be joined by last year's Hong Kong Derby winner Furore and Cruz has reported that his trio "are fine, they're working well".
