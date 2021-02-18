Quadcopter ready to take off

Quadcopter, on the outside, pips Darc Bounty with Exceed Natural (4) dropping in for third.

A man of a few words, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka prefers to let his horses and their success on the racetrack, do the talking.

In fairness though, they haven't been "talkative" lately. The pickings haven't been meagre but they could have been better.

Takaoka has, since the season got going on Jan 3, fired in two winners with Sun Pittsburg taking the honours on Jan 16 and Twelfth Night having his picture taken on Feb 7.

But he has in his barn some potential winners, among them Quadcopter.

A tried and tested sort, Quadcopter was at the trials on Tuesday morning and, you could say, his rotor blades were in full swing.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, who does a load of riding for the Japanese handler, Quadcopter won that 1,000m hit-out in fighting fashion.

Positioned behind the pace set by Darc Bounty and Sure Will Do, Lerner was in no hurry to push his mount.

Into the stretch, it still looked like the Stephen Gray-trained Darc Bounty would pinch it.

But nobody told Quadcopter the script and, over the final 100m when Lerner pushed the buttons, Quadcopter collared and then pipped Darc Bounty to the "prize".

The margin was a nose and the pair had run the trip in a good time of 60.07sec.

Exceed Natural, partnered by TR Barnabas, looked in excellent shape when dropping in for third.

But for the time being, it was all about Quadcopter.

He had, just a month ago, won another trial.

The winning margin of three lengths suggested it was easier but the time of 60.04sec was almost similar to what was done on Tuesday.

However, Quadcopter didn't bring that trial form to the races and in his next start on Jan 30, he was never in the hunt.

Forget that race and take positives from his trial.

Sporting a variety of gear including a tongue tie and a cross nose band, Quadcopter was dressed for the part. And he won like a good horse.

Takaoka is looking for a suitable 1,400m - or even 1,600m - race for his charge and when he finds it, watch for a winning show.

Another one to look out for is Boy Xander.

If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's because the "Boy" hasn't yet been to the races.

A three-year-old New Zealand bred, Boy Xander was at the trials and he covered himself with glory when beating some older and more experienced runners over the 1,000m.

Ridden by Richard Lim, Boy Xander stayed in the slipstream of Kings Shield and New Garden all the way until the 600m mark.

Eager to stretch, Lim gave him rein and he led them into the straight.

New Garden tried to make a race of it but there was no catching Boy Xander.

He had the momentum and he kept up a brisk gallop to win by half a length.

Trailing four lengths and in third spot was Our Lady Boss who was ridden by comeback kid Danny Beasley.

Trained by Jason Lim, Boy Xander was having a blinkers test - which he passed with flying colours.