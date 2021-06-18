Que Shiraz set to make amends

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) ILLICIT KISS showed promise on debut by finishing third in a competitive race. He had (4) NDAKA, (11) FAUSTINO and (3) SON OF ZEUS beaten and should confirm it again.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) HASTA MANANA, who ran three seconds in a row, should handle the longer trip.

(1) GLOBAL SECRET also has a winning chance.

(9) ARUMUGAM can upset.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) NIPPY WINTER has shown promise and should go well again. She has solid form.

(1) SUNLIT PATH and (8) PAM'S PRINCESS have scope to improve.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

(5) PERFECT APPEAL, second last time, can go one better.

(8) MISS LIALAH made improvement in her second start. This is not a strong field.

(12) BABY AFRICA could prefer this trip.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) QUE SHIRAZ was an unlucky close-up third over the track and trip. The one to beat.

(10) STEINBECK appeals with favourable comments.

Watch the betting on newcomer (7) POLTERGEIST.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(2) DIFFERENT FACE can capitalise on his good overseas performance to do well.

(7) TRAVELLING LIGHT has had a dramatic drop in ratings.

(8) DIECI is back at her best track and is down in the ratings.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) CRACKLIN' ROSE produced a smart debut second over the course and distance.

(15) VERONIQUE has the form and experience.

(13) SWEET MARY JANE should come on appreciably.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) CHANTYMAN is a top horse and is weighted to win.

(12) VERNICHEY finished ahead of Chantyman in Grade 1 but is conceding some weight.

(4) VALYRIAN KING hit form last time. The one to catch.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(2) WORDSWORTH bounced back to form when reverting to this trip last time.

(4) EMPIRE GLORY has form and experience.

(6) ARCTIC ICE is a chance with back-to-back seconds.

RACE 10 (2,400M)

(1) PAMUSHANA'S PRIDE, with a hat-trick and a second in the SA Derby, is the one to beat.

(2) SILVER HOST is one of the best stayers around.

(6) LEGITIMATE could be anything with maturity.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD RESPECT and (2) FABIAN are favourably treated by the race conditions.

(3) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU arrives in good form and appears the pick of Grant van Niekerk. Another winning hope.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(9) CHITENGO, a respectable fourth in last season's Oaks, is well weighted.

(11) KEEP ON DANCING is a changed horse this year, having bagged a minor feature.

(7) CATCHAFALLINGSTAR has class and race conditions.

RACE 13 (1,950M)

(5) DRIVING MISS DAISY, second at Grade 1 level over a similar trip, is best weighted.

(2) MAJESTIC MOZART is race-fit and capable.

(3) LOVE HAPPENS and (4) SUPER SILVANO are consistent and have claims.

RACE 14 (1,750M)

(9) INTEGRITY will enjoy the longer straight at this venue.

It could get close again between (4) SILVER MARIA and (11) LADY OF LUTETIA, who it fought out last time.

(6) KAYC AL looks well-in.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(1) ROCKIN' RINGO arrives at the top of his game and is looking to defy another four-point hike to win again.

(8) THE SECOND WAVE and (10) ROYAL WATCH are on the up and weighted to turn the tables on Rockin' Ringo.

RACE 16 (1,750M)

(11) PARALLAX has good Highveld form. He could make a winning local debut.

(14) VICTORY TWIST has good local form. He also has a top rider.

(6) BROADWAY has been getting going late but has drawn well enough to go well.

RACE 17 (1,600M)

Van Niekerk steered (2) SABINA'S PRODIGY to a last-start win in a similar contest on handicap debut, so his booking aboard stablemate (4) WOLF MAN catches the eye. It suggests Wolfman may be the pick of the Justin Snaith-trained runners.

(10) ANECDOTE and (11) DOLLAR BRAND are consistent.