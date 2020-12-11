Queen can reign Supreme in Race 13

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(2) SHELTERING SKY has improved with blinkers. Should be in the shake-up.

(4) LIGHTNING LASS was not striding out last time. Should run a lot better.

(7) DUNYAA showed marked improvement in her second start. Could go on.

(9) JAM FANCY showed good early speed on debut. Has benefited from the run.

Watch newcomers (12) TRANSFIXED and (8) FLASH ROCK.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) A MOMENT APART and (2) ROSEMARY MEADOW have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

(3) GOLLY MISS MOLLY and (8) DUPLICITY were improving before their respective layoffs. Should stake a claim too, if race-ready.

(4) PERFECT PRINCESS and (5) GLITTER IN THE AIR finished close in his recent runs.

(9) FORGETFUL GIRL should also something to offer over the extra distance.

RACE 3 (1,100M)

(1) MARRAKECH has been knocking on the door for ages. Deserves his victory.

(12) TALLADEGA should be at peak fitness. Will fight for top honours.

(3) ARRAN is speedy. Could keep going a place.

Others are also looking to improve to get the smaller cheques.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL and (3) ICON PRINCESS, who are stablemates, are useful sorts. They are versatile mares capable of making their presence felt, if reproducing their best form.

(2) MISSISIPPI BURNING, a dual Guineas winner, should prove too good under these conditions, if at her best.

(4) KELPIE is smart and likely to improve for a recent comeback. Must be respected.

(8) VERONICA MARS will benefit from her rider's 2.5kg claim.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(7) SMOKING HOT has a handy weight. Should contest the finish on form.

(4) LORD MELBOURNE is running well. Should not be far off.

(5) ZEAL AND ZEST always gives of his best. Should run an honest race.

(6) PORT KEY returns after being rested for over a year. He has ability. Watch the betting.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) RUSSET AIR is weighted to be competitive. At his peak.

(1) KASIMIR renews rivalry, having won the 1,400m Grade 3 Matchem Stakes last start. He is an equally effective sprinter.

(2) RIVARINE, (4) PACIFIC TRADER and (5) BOLD RESPECT will have to bring their A-games to pose as threats.

(6) RIO QUERARI is fit.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) CALL ME MASTER and (5) NARTJIE won second-up. Look sure to go on with the experience.

(4) OUR COYS did well in both starts in his new surroundings. Could turn it around with (1) CAPTAIN CHORUS and (3) PSYCHO KING.

(10) IN FOR A PENNY comes off a rest but has run well before when fresh.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) CELTIC SEA edged out (2) RUN FOX RUN to win a 1,200m Grade 1 during the KZN winter season but is yet to win over this trip. Run Fox Run has had her colours lowered only once in five starts over course and distance.

(4) HELLO WINTER HELLO and (5) PHIL'S DANCER are smart and consistent sprinters.

(7) DELTA QUEEN will need to recapture her best form to get a look-in.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) SULTANAH and (4) LADY AMHERST needed their last runs. Sultanah finished a neck in front of Lady Amherst but is 0.5kg worse off. It could go either way.

(7) ILLUMINATE showed heart in her back-to-back wins. Could complete a hat-trick.

(3) FRANKLIN is 1kg better off with her for a neck defeat and could turn it around.

(2) ELUSIVE WOMAN is rarely far back and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 10 (2,500M)

(3) CROME YELLOW stays well and was rewarded for consistency when beating several of these last start.

(9) HOLY WARRIOR and (7) BAYBERRY were edged out by that rival in a blanket finish. There should be little between the trio again on revised terms.

(1) KAMPALA CAMPARI and (2) TAP O' NOTH have no stamina doubts. With fitness, they could make their presence felt.

(4) MAN ABOUT TOWN and (6) AZORES are unexposed over staying distances but warrant consideration.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(5) RIVER JORDAN eased in the betting in his comeback run with blinkers and did well to finish fourth. He should make a bold bid.

(3) KAY TEE PERRY has disappointed before but should run on smartly to get into the money.

(7) SAMURAI JACK ran way below form after a rest and a better performance is expected.

(4) TRUE WORDS has ability but needs to be in the right frame of mind.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) RAINBOW BRIDGE does not know how to run a bad race. While unlikely to be fully fit on his return, is weighted to make a winning comeback.

Vodacom Durban July winner (2) BELGARION will need further to be at his best but is five from five after being gelded. Must be respected fresh after a rest.

(9) CLOUDS UNFOLD is a Grade 1 winner over track and trip and is in winning form. Could pose a threat under the conditions.

(3) CIRILLO, (4) WILD COAST and (6) FROSTED GOLD are capable sorts who could play a role in the finish.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(3) QUEEN SUPREME did well at the weights when second in the Ipi Tombe after a break. She will come on and rates as the one to beat under jockey Callan Murray.

(9) CHITENGO needed her last run. Should challenge.

(6) ASTRIX will be back over a preferred distance.

Stable companions (7) TILBURY FORT and (8) SILVER GOD could place.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM confirmed her status as a leading three-year-old filly by landing the Diana Stakes on her seasonal debut. On that evidence, she is likely to be even better suited by this step-up in trip.

(2) PRINCESS CALLA is also classy and also won her prep into this race. Could improve over the trip, too.

(3) DUE DILIGENCE, (4) ZARINA, (5) TRICKSTER and (6) LEMON DELIGHT boast solid form. If at their best, they should keep their rivals honest.

(8) DAZZLING SUN, a last-start winner, is distance-suited. Worth a look-in.

RACE 15 (1,000M)

(4) PHINDA MZALA is in form. Could add a third win to his tally.

(8) TOUCH OF FATE could prove next best, ahead of his three Clinton Binda-trained stablemates (1) KINGS ROAD, (7) BLOW ME DOWN and (9) FLORENCE.

(3) KING OF THE DELTA could need the run but has a definite money chance.

(5) VAR AGLOW is rarely far off. Could get into the mix.