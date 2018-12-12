Queue up for Candy Galore

RACE 1 (800M)

(5) ENTERTHEDEBUTANTE beat quite a few of these easily on debut and Anton Marcus now replaces a 4kg claimer.

(3) CENTRE STAGE should put up plenty of opposition in her debut on her barrier trial.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) MYSTERIOUS OMEN has proven expensive to follow, but has an obvious chance again.

Debutante (13) NEWS STREAM put up a good trial and won't have to be any real star to make an impression.

(4) DONNAN, (5) SPECIAL FORCE and (14) OM JAY look capable of upsetting.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(11) UPSKILLED showed tons of pace on his Gauteng debut. He could prove tough to beat.

(9) SHE'S A CRUSADE trialled well and is a sister to a few speedy sorts.

(4) AMBRA should enjoy dropping to the 1,000m trip.

(1) VALERIANA and (2) MARZIPAN PATH can pop up on best efforts.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) AFRICAN ANGEL has placed in both outings and should be good enough to see off this moderate field.

(10) TAROCCO returns from a rest but has been supported in both starts. Respect.

(4) ADONA looks next best.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) AUTUMN IN SEATTLE has won four of five over this course and distance and has put up a great trial.

(4) SOCRATES must have a big say on form. He has had a very good season so far.

(2) NEALA, (6) CALVARY and (3) FILIPPO should be right there as well.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) CANDY GALORE has scored two fluent Polytrack wins, and if as effective on turf, will be hard to deny at this level.

(11) ROYALSECURITYPOWER has upset potential with only 50kg.

(6) SUGOI, (5) BLAZE OF SILK and (4) MBALI are others to consider.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) DON PIERRO hasn't been far off lately and his only win was over the course and trip.

(1) VIKING RED has a fair shout on his latest.

(3) LORD OF GLENCOE should do better back on turf.