Quickstep Lady looks to have all the right moves

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(3) NIGHT SONG is the only runner with experience beyond 1,600m and will prove hard to peg back if allowed his own way.

(1) ANECDOTE, (4) PANNINGTON and (5) SUDDEN STAR have solid form credentials and scope to improve over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(3) QUICKSTEP LADY stayed on well to finish second in a stronger race over shorter last time out when fitted with blinkers. She's the one to beat.

(6) REWRITE THE STARS finished ahead of Quickstep Lady in an earlier meeting with excuses on that occasion. He will be competitive again with a light weight.

(2) DANCING SALLY has winning credentials, too.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) LADY WYLIE fluffed her lines over 1,200m last start, having threatened to shed her maiden tag in three previous starts over that trip. She has scope to improve over this trip, so could be worth another chance.

(4) O SOLE MIO is a danger. A return to this distance and fitted with blinkers should result in a competitive showing.

(5) WATCH ME NOW and (7) HOPE AND PRAY have earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) TAMBORA went closest to opening his account in his only start at this venue and, with R Fourie back in the irons, is worth retaining despite a disappointing last start.

(2) MIDNIGHT BADGER and (3) NIXON have scope to improve and shouldn't be too far off at the business end of things.

(7) LEGACY LANE could be anything after a rest and would have come on after being gelded, so must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) YORKTOWN caught the eye when returning from a rest, during which he was gelded. With improved fitness, he should have more to offer.

(7) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER is a promising three-year-old and is also likely to improve over the extra distance,so could remain unbeaten.

(6) ROYAL RETURN was an impressive last-start winner who is on the up, too.

(2) BERNIE and (5) PINK FLOYD have claims and must be respected.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(6) PIPPIELANGKOUS wasn't winning out of turn when making all at this level in open company last time and should go well again, despite a resultant penalty against her own sex.

(3) VODKA LIME is closely matched with that rival and likely to be in the shake-up over the concluding stages.

(5) MY WICKED WAYS and (9) FOURS A CROWD have the means to play a role.

(1) VELVET DAWN, (4) QUEENSBARNS and others have claims.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) RONALDO was a good second at Kenilworth over this distance. He has run well at today's track, so should have every chance of winning this race.

(1) RADIANT LOVE is bred for this longer trip and could make amends for his last run when he came in for a lot of support. He is still learning how to race.

(3) KING OF THE MOMENT and (4) DOUBLE CHARGE seem equally matched and will be fighting for the minor money.

(5) NAUGHTY BOY can cause an upset.