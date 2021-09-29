Quiz Master has all the right answers

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(11) ONE BITE AT A TIME is a bit of a handful but has shown decent potential. Her run on the Polytrack was good and, if she overcomes her wide draw, she can get it right.

(2) LADIES DAY was promising on debut and can only get better. She should relish the longer trip and has drawn ideally. Must go close.

(10) PERFECT APPEAL's last run after a rest raised some questions. Much more can be expected back on the Poly. She has a wide draw to overcome.

(8) BLACK PEPPERCORN could be anything on the synthetic after a fair debut at Scottsville. She did jump slightly slowly and lagged a bit, so has her work cut out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) SHIELD MAIDEN indicated last time she could be suited to the Polytrack. She shows good pace and only tired late on the turf over further. She can go all the way, especially with blinkers fitted.

(2) QUEEN MERCURY caught the eye on local debut at Scottsville. She found one better in a speedy juvenile and stripping fitter, could be a hard nut to crack.

(7) SCENT OF A WOMAN lagged on the turf last time after previously showing good pace. She could prefer the Poly and has an upset chance.

(8) AUTUMN SPIRIT has a promising pedigree and can put on a show first-up. Watch for any support.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) NDAKA looks to be bumping the right field. He did not draw well on his Poly debut and didn't disgrace himself running on fourth.

(11) IRON BARK finished ahead of him but the draw now favours Ndaka, so he may need to go early to overcome the hurdle.

(6) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE only found one better on debut at Scottsville and needs to be taken seriously. He raced greenly so going around the turn he could have his work cut out.

(4) VEGAS GOLD and (8) A KINGS RETURN have the potential to get into the fray.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) QUIZ MASTER responded to a switch in tactics. He was run out of it late and the drop to 1,400m could do the trick. Expect an improved performance. Can win this.

(1) CAPE PRINCESS runs as if she'll relish the extra ground. She carries a light weight and jumps from pole position, so rates a massive threat. More can improve.

(2) STATEOFUSA has been gelded and has drawn well - upset potential from this well-bred sort.

(5) LAKE COMO is having his third run after gelding and can get into it after making progress at Scottsville.

(11) FIERY DUKE and (9) WITHOUT DOUBT have wide gates to deal with.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(4) DUQUESNE WHISTLE may not get a much better chance to open her account than against this field. A maiden win is long overdue and her last run represented good improvement on her previous Poly efforts.

(1) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE came on when tried on the Poly last week. The youngster is back for another go, racing over a longer trip so could be ready for it.

(6) CLAUDINA has to find a little more resolve for the win and perhaps needs maturing. Her racing style suggests she could be made for the Poly.

(2) MILLSY'S GIRL and (7) MAXINE DU MONDE should be right up there.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(2) SEA EAGLE never let up after hitting the front in a gutsy win at Scottsville. She can follow up on handicap debut if taking to the Poly.

(6) BELL JAR has yet to win on the surface but could take advantage if the youngsters aren't ready for this race.

(10) CRYSTAL COVE showed grit to win her maiden but has drawn wide on handicap debut. Still one to take seriously.

(9) PAPILLION has the same problem. She is holding form well and needs a bit of luck to get into the winner's enclosure.

(4) OPENING SHOWER can improve with a change of tactics. Go wide.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) HEARTSEASE has had a few months to mature and needs to be watched. She showed some ability as a two-year-old.

(4) HAMSA GROVE realised her best when taken to the front and could keep improving.

(6) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL won in good style after a rest and could be on the up. Anton Marcus stays on in her first try on the Poly.

(1) ROYAL KITTY has the advantage of having secured gate No. 1 and could be hard to peg back.

(11) BOOGIE SHOES looked dangerous in her last race but has drawn wider out.

(12) MAID IN FRANCE does not have a 4kg claim this time and has drawn wide but needs to be considered.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) DIEDI overcame a wide draw and did run well on the Poly. And it was in a higher grade than he's used to. He's back in a lesser class and has a good draw.

(1) WHAT A RYDER also raced in a stronger race and he will jump from the best of gates. Could get close.

(2) DA CAPO showed promise in the Cape and could be anything after a rest and gelding. He has a plum draw and needs to be respected.

(7) KNIGHT WARRIOR and (4) WHITE CEDAR are capable of winning a race like this but need much to go their way.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME looks ready for his next win. He ran a nice race after a rest, has a 1.5kg claim to assist him as well as barrier No. 1.

(4) SAMUEL SALT is a Highveld raider. He won his maiden from the front which should suit him on the Poly but he was green in running.

(7) STING RAY impressed in her maiden win even though jumping slowly. Evidently she is a lot better than her previous runs and can only improve.

(11) QUEST FOR THE BEST and (12) CAPTAIN WHO have drawn wide but both seem capable of upsetting.