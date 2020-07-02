Races galore on July 11

Fame Star (No. 3) beating Grand Koonta in the $400,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m at Kranji on Nov 8 last year. TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore racegoers, long starved of local racing action, will get plenty of that when racing resumes at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji on Saturday week.

Fourteen races have been scheduled - all on the Polytrack - with all the cards having capacity 12-horse fields and many emergency acceptors.

The first race will kick off at 12.30pm.

Spectators are not allowed, as racing will be held behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 situation.

The Singapore and overseas races will be shown on StarHub TV Channels 288 and 289.

The Singapore Racecourse last hosted the races on April 3, after which racing was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highlight of the comeback meeting will be a $100,000 Class 1 event over 1,200m, which will see the return of reigning Horse of the Year I'm Incredible.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger will give his champion a barrier jump this morning. Again, there will be a hive of activity, with a dozen trials scheduled.

I'm Incredible is slotted in Trial 5, with champion jockey Vlad Duric nominated.

Two of I'm Incredible's rivals galloped at Kranji yesterday morning.

The John O'Hara-trained Fame Star ran earnestly over 600m in 39.4sec with French jockey Marc Lerner astride. The Mark Walker-trained Elite Power sped over 600m in 36.6.

Fame Star seems to be shaping well for his return.

The five-year-old American-bred also trialled well last week, when he finished second to Augustus. Lerner was aboard.

Two starts back, on Nov 8, Lerner steered Fame Star to victory in the $400,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m.

That was the fifth of his six wins in a row. Overall, the Toast Trusts & Kadima Stable-owned gelding has won eight times from 17 starts.

Yesterday' s other gallops:

CLASS 3 - 1,100M: Makkem Lad 39.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M: Barbeque 36.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M: Clarton Palace 38.7. Diamond Ring 41.2.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M: Golden Flame 38.1.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M: Broadway Success 37.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M: Gamely 40.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M: Lim's Shot 45. Amazing Choice 38.3.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M: Clarton Star 38.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M: Barbarian 37.3. Ferocious barrier practice/37.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,100M: Joon Ho 38.9.