Racing to resume with safety protocols

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) will be introducing a series of protocols for racing to be conducted safely when it resumes behind closed doors on Saturday, after more than three months of lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is in compliance with the Ministry of Manpower's safe management measures for participants at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji.

The STC said the measures include registering via the SafeEntry app before entering the club, temperature-taking at the security screening point, wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing of two metres.

Racing activities will be conducted in a safe and expeditious manner from the pre-race holding area, parade ring, jockeys' room, starting gates and until the end of each race.

To minimise risks and physical interaction, jockeys are to arrive not more than an hour before their first ride and to leave the racecourse after completing their last ride.

NO SHARED EQUIPMENT

They will observe social distancing of two metres within the jockey and weighing rooms and all common areas.

Masks are to be worn at all times, until the jockeys mount their horses. Masks must be donned again once the jockeys dismount after each race.

There will be no sharing of equipment and facilities.

While at the parade ring, only authorised club officials and trainers with runner(s) in the race are allowed. The trainers are allowed only one stable representative each.

Besides wearing masks at all times at the starting gates, the crew will also be donning sleeve guards and gloves.

An adjustment will be made to the pre-race blood sampling process to meet the requirements of the safe management measures.

The STC said that, since this particular racing operation involves a high density of people waiting for a long time within a confined space (pre-race holding area), it was imperative that the club reviewed its parameters by reducing the time horses need to arrive at the pre-race holding area to 1 hour 15 minutes.

With this adjustment, the pre-race blood testing will be done on the following Monday.

Horses and grooms will also be allocated alternate stable stalls to ensure safe distancing.

Before the suspension of races due to Covid-19, up to 48 horses along with their respective grooms were required to arrive at the pre-race holding area 2 hours 15 minutes before their respective race.

This change in procedure is an interim measure. It will be reverted to its original practice once the safe management measures are not in force.

"As race operations restart, the welfare and health of everyone involved with racing at the Singapore Racecourse remains a top priority for the club," said the STC.