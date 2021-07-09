Rain In Holland eyes fourth straight win

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) FOLLOW ME has met (1) ETERNITY RING in all three runs and they renew rivalry. On their recent meeting, she was just over a length in front of her rival and the weights are the same. They travel over an extra 200m and they should go close.

(5) TERRA TIME did not beat much when winning second-up but found support and can only come on.

The remaining four runners are all capable of getting into the frame.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND has matured and could make it four wins in succession.

(5) STARRYWINTERNIGHT receives only 1kg from Rain In Holland but, on her penultimate run, should make a race of it.

(9) PEWTER SKY ran on strongly on debut when not supported and could challenge over 1,600m.

There should not be much between (3) LAIRD OF BREEDON and (6) FLINDERS RANGE on a recent meeting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) SKY GOD has improved after being gelded and racing around the turn. He was a good third behind the exciting Langerman winner Pomp And Power last start. On that form, he should be competitive despite a wide draw.

(7) NIGHT RULER improved with the step-up in trip last start. With further progress expected, he should fight it out.

(10) SUNDAY ISLAND is closely matched, with Sunday Island on the form of his debut outing. He would have come on and make his presence felt.

(2) ANGRY WARRIOR has shown promise in two sprints and may have even more to offer.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

If newcomers (4) GIMME A DREAM, (6) PHAKA IMALI and (7) POETIC LICENSE are not fancied, then (5) NEVER NO WAY looks the one to beat. Despite finishing 10 lengths behind Dyce on debut, he will know more about it and will come on heaps.

The rest are looking to improve.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) FREEDOM PARK never got into contention from a wide draw last time but is distance-suited. He is worth another chance from an inside gate.

(1) LORD MARMITE has gone close to opening his account on several occasions over further distance, so may enjoy wet conditions over this distance.

(7) DEBONAIR and (8) SUN DAZED have hinted at ability up to 1,200m and are likely to have more to offer with the step-up in trip.

(5) AUS BOB is another likely improver who could get involved.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(8) WARSHIP was not striding out when a beaten odds-on favourite last time. Deserves another chance.

(5) FRENCH JOY is running close-up and could make the frame. Stablemate (7) REMEMBER WHEN is ridden by stable jockey Lerena. Watch.

(1) FROSTED ICE is a trier but battling to crack it.

(2) ALMALFI COAST made no improvement in blinkers but could place.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM and (2) ADDERBURY LAKE have gone close to shedding their maiden tags over this trip but both have been costly to follow. Razzly Dazzle Em's stable companion, (5) CHELSEA RIVER, is returning from a rest but riding arrangements suggest she is fit enough to acquit herself competitively.

(6) VISION ON ICE, (7) JETRIX and (8) COMEDY OF MANNERS have improved in recent outings and could have a say in the outcome if making further progress.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) KWITE A TRIP is in form and looking for bigger purses. He should be hard to peg back.

(3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is rarely far behind and should run an honest race.

(4) SINGFONICO should not be far off on collateral form.

(6) WINTER WATCH is looking to get into the tierce.

(1) GARDEN PARTY was given a break after pulling up lame last time and could need it.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) CAMPS BAY fluffed his lines in a similar contest on handicap debut. But he is capable of better with improvement returning fresh after a break.

The consistent (2) FIGHTER runs well for jockey Grant van Niekerk and is weighted to pose more of a threat to last-start winner (5) BALTIMORE JACK, who is likely to give another forward showing under suitable conditions.

(6) DE BULL, (7) LINE OF POWER and (8) CAPE OF STORMS are better off at the weights with Baltimore Jack, so should make their presence felt.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(4) WYLIE WENCH disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(5) ROUGE ALLURE won over this track and trip in her penultimate start. Gavin Lerena retains the ride.

(2) VICTORIA PAIGE has done well fresh. She should be thereabouts.

(32) KAYLA'S CHAMP is doing well over shorter trips but has won over 1,600m before.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(1) FABIAN was returning from a rest when staying on to finish behind re-opposing (5) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER in a similar contest over 1,000m last time. He should get closer on these terms with improved fitness on his side. Worlds Your Oyster, however, is even better over this trip and should confirm his superiority.

(4) IRISH MORNING is probably better than rated and could defy a 4kg weight turnaround to get the better of (3) HIS CHOICE. Both are progressive and could fight it out.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

There should be a cut-throat pace up front with stablemates (4) ORPHEUS and (5) SEVEN PATRIOTS fighting for the lead. However, it could play in the hands of the well-weighted (6) WISTERIA WALK, who can settle just behind and stays the distance.

(7) KINGSLEY'S HEART is having his peak run and could get into the action.

(1) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT will not be napping and could finish strongly.

Slow-starter (3) GREEN HAZE could flash up late.

(2) ASTRIX, the mount of Gvin Lerena, can upset.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(3) RIVER CAFE finished a creditable fourth in a 2,400m feature last start but will enjoy a return to the course and distance of her former success in a similar contest.

On that form, she is closely matched with stablemate (4) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS and (2) CRIMSON PRINCESS.

After an improved effort at her first attempt over this distance, (5) GRANNY'S MOON should make her presence felt.

(6) REGINA ISABELLA and (7) GLITTER IN THE AIR should enjoy reverting to this distance and are also capable of staking their claims.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(3) BELIEVEINTHEFUTRE should be cherry-ripe and will be involved at the finish.

(1) PARKER GETRIX showed improvement with blinkers and should challenge.

(2) JOE HARMAN is improving with racing and needed his last run.

(4) JUMEIRAH GOLD has done better as a gelding and could get into the mix.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(3) SILVER SABRE stayed on well over a shorter trip when returning from a rest. With improved fitness, she has more to give over this distance.

(8) DO ANGELS CRY boasts useful post-maiden form over this trip and should be competitive if building on an improved recent effort over this course and distance.

(5) CELTIC NIGHT and (4) TALLAHASSEE are closely matched. Both remain capable of posing as threats.

(7) ARC LAMP is bred to enjoy a longer trip, so likely to have a say in the finish after an eye-catching sprint last time.

RACE 16 (1,800M)

(1) ARIZONA LADY has been threatening and could get her reward. But (3) MARIPOSA was only two lengths adrift last time and could get closer.

(2) CRUSADE TO ROYALTY is holding form, but (4) LUCKY SHAMROCK (not striding out last time), the juvenile (8) RAPID CHARGE and (5) SKY VIEW finished ahead of her.