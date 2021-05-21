Raise your glass with Dirty Martini in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) AQUAHOLIC showed some improvement in his second start. He steps up in distance and tries the turf but must be considered.

(3) CONSTELLATION CODE has improved with each run. He is probably looking for further but can contest the finish again.

(4) JEAN PAUL showed early pace on debut before tiring badly. His second start was a lot better when finding only one too good on the day. He can go one better.

(7) PEACE IN OUR WORLD only got the hang of things late on debut but did quicken well. He should be smarter this time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) BLINGKING has held his form well without scoring in the Western Cape. A change of trainer could bring about winning success but his rider will need to overcome a poor draw.

(2) ROYAL SHINDIG fared even worse with the draws this time and will need luck in the running but can take home some stakes.

(3) AL QAASIM is holding form nicely. From a decent draw, he should be right there at the finish.

(4) LIFE ON MARS makes his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(6) SHADES OF BLU, (5) KING OF THE MOMENT and (12) PEARL OF AFRICA need improvement to win but are capable of running in the money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(3) ROOIBOS is holding form well enough. This could be her day to take home the winning cheque.

(2) EAST COAST STAR did not run badly when wearing blinkers on the turf, so should have a winning chance in a weak field.

(4) SHAHIDI is holding form. She clearly has a winning chance.

(12) JUNGLE PROMISE has lacked a strong finish in her runs but must be considered over this longer distance.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) CALANDRA is holding her form. She deserves another win but tends to lack a strong finish when she needs it most.

(1) ONESIE is not well weighted but can pop up in the places if in the mood.

(3) GREEN DRAGON is better over this type of distance and can contest the finish again.

(4) MIFID TWO has improved under the care of trainer Gavin Smith. She has a winning chance.

(5) FIRST STREET fought on well to win her latest start. She must be considered.

(6) FLAME TREE is best weighted and must be considered as well.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) ATYAAB seemed to run out of fuel in his latest start when raiding Gauteng. That run is best ignored. He has been in very good form all year and, if anywhere near his best, will be hard to beat as he has beaten most of these rivals in previous races.

(2) ROCK ALOE is course-and-distance suited and can go closer to rival (1) ATYAAB.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING has been a disappointment this season but could earn some money.

(6) SEEKING WISDOM and (4) ARANJUEZ also have winning hopes.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) BROADSIDE is clearly a tough ride but has a winning chance over this course and distance.

(4) STRANGER DANGER always gives of his best and is clearly the one runner who is proven over this course and distance. He is the one to beat.

(7) WINGING IT takes a jump in class but clearly is talented and must be considered.

(8) EVIES FIRST continues to hold form and can contest the finish.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Another week goes by without Western Cape raiders, so like he has done all season, this looks likely to fall in the hands of either trainer Gavin Smith or rival Alan Greeff.

Smith has three carded and the best of them looks to be the speedy (2) NORTON SOUND. But one cannot write off stable companions (1) CRUZADOR or (4) SAFARI BLUE.

Greeff sends out the progressive (3) WHATEVER NEXT. He quickened nicely to win his last two starts and could complete the hat-trick.

(6) POT SOX shows good pace and could earn some money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) DIRTY MARTINI is in good heart. He should fight out the finish again.

(2) MOON GAME returned to his best form with a solid win last time. He could follow up.

(3) SELAILAI quickened from the back to score on the Polytrack last time. A feat that does not happen often on that surface.

(6) TEOFILIA is well drawn and is clearly better than the last run would suggest.

(10) MIGHTY SMART makes a local debut and deserves some respect.