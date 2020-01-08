Ralph The Rascal looks the pick in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) GLITTER AND GOLD has finished second in her last two starts and would be a deserving winner. Her stable has been in good form of late.

(2) KING CYRUS was gelded and can only improve on his West Cape debut.

(6) ELEMENTARY raced in a feature last time and has a top rider in the saddle. Her stable is also starting to turn out the winners.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) RALPH THE RASCAL showed good potential in his barrier trial. He has drawn ideally on his debut and he could continue on an upward trend. The horse that finished just behind him, (10) FIREONTHETRACK, has drawn wide but deserves mention as well.

(8) CHATTERTONS KEEPER has shown ability as well but has not drawn best.

(4) DO OR DARE, (3) RED HOT NIGHT, (9) PARFURI and (11) LORD CARO have claims.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) ICE IMPERIAL can get it right today. She has done well consistently and would have matured during the last few months. Should have every chance from a good draw.

(6) CHROME GYPSY had a valid excuse last time. She could relish being back on Poly and could give off her best finally.

(9) KEEP ON DANCING is well bred and could be anything over this trip.

(4) AMBERBELL and (1) SILVER WISP can earn.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) ROY'S PHYSCO is ultra- consistent and was a good second in his last two. He would be deserving as that second win is long overdue now.

(8) TRULY WICKED looks a live runner on his current form. He had wide draws in his previous Poly runs and ran a cracker on the turf here last time.

(2) DUTCH ALLEY finished just behind him.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) AMERICAN PRINCESS would have been practising her starts back home. If she jumps on terms, she will have a say.

(4) ARRABIATA tries the longer distance and has the form.

(10) SKYFIRE is well proven and can make them run, based on her last performance.

(2) GREEN ICE should be getting ready to challenge for the win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) ODE won a gutsy race last time. She has matured and, from the best draw, she should have every chance on handicap debut.

(2) GINGER BISCUIT has drawn well and looks a big threat again.

(3) MR MINISTER put in a fair bid in her last race and can build on that.

(4) LA VALETTE has disappointed but could pop up.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) FINAL ATTEMPT is back on Poly and should run a lot better than he did on the turf last time. Has run a string of good races and things could work in his favour this time.

(6) CAPTAIN COBALT impressed last time and, if in the same form, can follow up.

(2) MUTAWAARY is never one to ignore in these.

(7) PICKAWINNER could finally start showing off.