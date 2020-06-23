Ready for another American Hustle

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the many newcomers.

(2) CRUSADE CRUISER, (3) DRY DELTA, (4) FORWARD MARCH and (6) HEY GORGEOUS are of interest on pedigree.

The booking of Gavin Lerena also bodes well for (9) RISE AS ONE.

Only (1) COUNTRY MILE and reserve (16) GREAT DIVA have previous experience and that should stand the pair in good stead. The former made an eye-catching debut in a work riders' contest and would have come on with the run.

RACE 2 (1,000m)

(1) BOWIE has the form and experience to be competitive and is likely to improve after being gelded.

However, it is worth noting that jockey Lyle Hewitson sticks with (7) SOUTH EAST, who also has the form to play a leading role and may have more to offer with blinkers fitted.

(11) VALYRIAN KING has another money chance.

Newcomer (9) TIGERS EDGE could get into the picture under a top apprentice. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) SPIRIT LAW and (2) SUPER DUPER have not finished far off in recent starts. Both are distance-suited and have earning potential.

The same could be said of (3) MISS CAP MALA, who has shown enough to get into the action.

(6) LAST CHEER and (12) SHUFFLING are open to improvement over this trip with blinkers fitted.

(11) SENESCENCE has twice hit the woodwork in as many starts. With natural progress, she should be opening her account soon.

It could pay to follow (10) JACK'S SWAN, who may represent value despite a modest start, from which she would have improved appreciably.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) AMERICAN INDIAN and (2) FINCHATTON are honest campaigners who have enjoyed productive careers and success at this level.They're unlikely to be far off the action, but are probably worth opposing under big weights against less-exposed rivals.

These include maturing recent heavily backed winner (10) HELLOFARIDE, consistent (8) CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (1.5kg better off) and (7) JOHNNY HERO (unexposed this trip).

(5) MASTER AND MAN has maintained consistency stepping up in class and is likely to give another competitive account.

(6) NIMCHA looks fitter and should be in the mix again.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) MEERAAS found his niche over this trip after being gelded. If race-ready after a layoff, he should give another competitive showing.

(7) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER and (8) TYRUS EXPRESS will benefit from having had comeback runs. The pair are closely matched on a March meeting over this trip. On that form, they could stake claims.

Unexposed duo (6) IDEAL WOLFF and (9) APOLLO ROBBINS are likely improvers over this trip after comeback runs over 1,600m.

Fellow three-year-old (10) CAPTAIN CHORUS caught the eye on his return and this trip could bring further progress.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) ARAPAHO bounced back to form last time out and is well-weighted under the conditions.

(2) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR also warrants respect, rediscovering his form after being gelded. He has a bit to find on these terms but does have scope to raise his game to another level.

(3) PURE STATE was outclassed in two Cape Summer features, but showed promise early in his career. On favourable terms, he could reaffirm.

(5) LAND OF THE BRAVE and (9) HOW DOES IT TASTE are capable of making their presence felt under claiming riders.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) AMERICAN HUSTLE bounced back to winning ways last start under today's rider. A repeat of that effort should put him in the mix.

(5) MARSHALL and (11) BOHICA are smart three-year-olds who are better over further. However, they could acquit themselves competitively racing fresh over this trip. Marshall will be sharper with blinkers.

(9) URBAN ROCK and (7) EPIC DREAM are distance-suited and capable of posing threats.

(8) OLD MAN TYME has earning potential again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) DONNY G has been rejuvenated by the blinkers in his last two starts. A repeat of either effort should see him score.

Gavin Lerena gets on well with the versatile (4) TOKYO DRIFT, who has a consistent record at this level .

(7) TOUCH OF FATE, a consistent sort, is probably better over shorter trips but can have a say with 2.5kg off.

(9) MAKARA must raise her game to feature but does have plenty scope to improve and is distance-suited.

(3) PALACE ASSEMBLY and (6) CORVETTE CAPTAIN will stake claims.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(3) GALACTIC WARRIOR, a speedy type, was pegged back late in a similar contest on his recent return. He will be fitter and the extra 200m suits.

(10) HOLY MAN and (9) VAR AGLOW are likely to improve, having opened their accounts last time out.

(5) QUICK WIT and (7) BOLD RANSOM have the form and ability to pose a bigger threat.

(1) PIDGEON ROCK, (2) WHORLY WHORLY and (8) KING OF THE DELTA have earning potential, too.