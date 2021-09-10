Ready for Special Ops

The Jason Ong-trained and Danny Beasley-ridden Special Ops winning his last start like a horse heading for bigger things.

It was a toss-up between Special Ops and Lucky Jinsha, two impressive last-start winners running in the same race, as tomorrow's best bet.

On weight, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Lucky Jinsha is the logical choice in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 event over the Polytrack 1,200m - the winning course and distance of both horses.

Lucky Jinsha is down 5kg to only 52kg, after leading rider Hakim Kamaruddin's 2kg claim.

On the other hand, the Jason Ong-trained Special Ops is up 3kg to 56.5kg.

But the important thing to note is Lucky Jinsha is rising in grade - from Class 5 to Class 4.

Special Ops is remaining in Class 4, waiting for him.

Another relevant factor is the winning time, albeit on different days.

Lucky Jinsha won in 1min 11.26sec - with 57kg after Hakim's 2kg allowance on Aug 22. Special Ops carried 53.5kg to clock 1min 10.72sec under jockey Danny Beasley a week later.

Well, I feel Special Ops is classier than Lucky Jinsha. That is why he gets my vote.

I could be proven wrong, with the big weight difference.

After all, nothing makes a fool of a man better than a horse, once said Malaysia's first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman, who co-owned dual Melbourne Cup winner Think Big.

What swayed me was the way Special Ops won his last start - his third success in 16 outings. He was merely toying with his 11 Class 4 rivals.

He looked to have plenty to make up as he dawdled further back than midfield.

But, once roused at the top of the straight by Beasley, he perked up like a good horse. He went into a higher gear, swept past the front horses one by one to win by two easy lengths.

His quality was endorsed by his winning time, which was just 0.98sec outside the great Rocket Man's long-standing record.

Special Ops was heading for July's Singapore Derby but hit a bump and failed to qualify.

But, since the blinkers were fitted in his last two starts, he has a third over the Poly 1,100m - well short of his best - and the win over the Poly 1,200m.

With his lighter weight, Lucky Jinsha will draw first blood tomorrow. But whether he has the class to beat Special Ops is left to be seen.

But one good thing is his form has been franked. Captain Singapore, who lost to him last start, won on Saturday.

If undecided, the best option is to forecast Special Ops and Lucky Jinsha. The odds may be skinny, but it saves the agony of who to drop.