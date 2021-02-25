Real Efecto shaping up real well

Real Efecto (No. 7) finished second in style to Exdream in Tuesday's Trial 4.

Trainer David Kok has a good one in the yard. A four-time starter with second and third finishes to show, it's only a matter of time before Real Efecto gets into the winner's log.

And that win could come sooner rather than later.

Still a three-year-old, Real Efecto was at the trials on Tuesday morning and he ticked all the boxes.

Sure, he didn't win that trial. Exdream - from Mark Walker's barn - beat him to it.

But the manner in which Real Efecto ran the 1,000m did suggest a bright future.

Here's how it all panned out.

Real Efecto, who had Vlad Duric back in the saddle doing the navigating, was out of the picture all the way until the eight runners hit the top of the stretch.

Even then, he wasn't in contention.

Latent Power, who was off like a bullet from a Beretta, had led them over the first 800m. Down to contest Race 10 on Saturday, his blistering speed ensured that the pace would be genuine. But it also meant that he would soon have to wave the white flag. That he did and the real battle began.

Exdream, the mount of Saimee Jumaat, took over the running. At the same time, Baahubali - the late Bejewelled - made a dash for it. As did Tigarous (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) and Real Efecto.

A hundred metres out and there were four horses slugging it out and Saimee, urging his mount home, took the honours on Exdream.

Real Efecto settled for the "silver medal" but the margin was just a neck and the time for the 1,000m dash was a more than credible 60.54sec.

Kudos to Exdream for the win. But all credit to Real Efecto who ran a blinder over the final half furlong.

The son of Real Impact has been on the track 12 times in the last eight months but only four of those have been in actual races.

The eight other occasions were at trials - and he won four of them.

The choice of Duric to do the steering on Tuesday was also interesting. Duric partnered him at his first two trials in June and July last year.

Both times, Real Efecto won.

However, and until now, Kok has opted to use Benny Woodworth, Ruan Maia and S John.

Will we see Duric in the plate when Real Efecto next goes to the races? That's a question for his connections.

Also impressive at the trials was Nimble.

Not seen at the races in over a year, he led all the way to beat Nationality (Jerlyn Seow) by a neck with Axel (Saimee) in third spot.

Ridden by Troy See, Nimble clocked 61.18sec for the trip.

Trained by Leticia Dragon, Nimble had been a prolific moneyspinner for the yard and the owners, the MMW Stable.

But since his last win in April 2019, his form has dipped and he's been off the scene since returning lame in a high class sprint in September of 2019.

Dragon has been patient with her charge and has been nursing him back to full fitness with a busload of trials.

Tuesday's effort was Nimble's fifth jump-out since October. It was also his first "win".