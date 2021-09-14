Real Efecto stays

Real Efecto, probably the best horse in trainer David Kok's yard, passed his first stamina test in Saturday's $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,800m.

Settling beautifully for jockey Danny Beasley, the four-year-old Australian-bred picked up speed from behind in the straight to romp home by 23/4 lengths in 1min 53.04sec.

It was his third success from 11 starts. His two previous victories were over the Poly 1,600m.

He also had a second and three thirds. Costing A$42,000 (S$41,300) as a yearling, the promising bay gelding has amassed $132,000 for Kok and his partners.

The trainer is in no hurry to test Real Efecto at a higher level.

"We'll aim high slowly with him," he said. "Maybe next year. But for now, we'll just take him to those lower races and take him through his grades."

The naturalised Singaporean had the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Classic (1,400m) in mind earlier for Real Efecto, whom he shares with five partners.But he eventually altered plans towards targets that were more up his alley for the time being.

"I thought about it, but I didn't want to run him in the end because there were only 1,200m and 1,400m races. They are too short for him," he said.

"He's more of a stayer type. After passing the post just now, he wouldn't pull up until the 1,800m.

"I was not worried about his first time over a distance, but I was a bit worried with how fresh he was in the parade ring.

"But that's quite normal for him. He's not settled. But, thank goodness, he's a lot more settled in his races, which is important.

"Last time, he would pull hard, but Danny has very good hands and got him to relax. In the running, I was happy where he was and, when he switched out and saw daylight, I knew he couldn't lose."