Racing

Real Smart Baby, Chad

PHOTO: HKJC
Nov 30, 2018 06:00 am

Jockey Chad Schofield celebrated his treble at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday night aboard the Caspar Fownes-trained Smart Baby in the Class 4 St Andrew's Challenge Quaich over 2,200m.

Smart Baby's victory was a whole lot easier for Schofield than his first on the card, a nose victory on Ricky Yiu's Rookie Star over Come On Wongchoy. The middle leg came in the Class 3 Ferniehirst Handicap over 1,800m on the David Hall-trained Flying Questby half a length at odds of 9-1. - HKJC

Pennywise is ultra consistent and can be supported in tonight's Race 3.
Racing

Follow Pennywise and Justice Fair

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING