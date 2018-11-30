Real Smart Baby, Chad

Jockey Chad Schofield celebrated his treble at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday night aboard the Caspar Fownes-trained Smart Baby in the Class 4 St Andrew's Challenge Quaich over 2,200m.

Smart Baby's victory was a whole lot easier for Schofield than his first on the card, a nose victory on Ricky Yiu's Rookie Star over Come On Wongchoy. The middle leg came in the Class 3 Ferniehirst Handicap over 1,800m on the David Hall-trained Flying Questby half a length at odds of 9-1. - HKJC