Real Success works diligently

The Michael Clements-trained Real Success (right, winning his last start on July 5) has trained on nicely.

Real Success might be involved in a strong race on Sunday but his form from his trial and his final gallop clearly suggests he should be able to hold his own despite meeting some tough opposition.

At Kranji yesterday morning, the Michael Clements-trained last-start winner sizzled over 600m on the right-handed Track 6 in 35.4sec in the company of a stablemate.

Owned by Lucky Stable, the four-year-old chestnut Australian-bred moved fluidly throughout and pulled up without raising a sweat.

He looks capable of making it two-up on Sunday in the Class 3 event over 1,400m.

Last time out on July 5, Real Success stayed handily in third-fourth spot early before two-time champion jockey Vlad Duric niggled his mount at the top of the straight.

Real Success responded beautifully and got up to win by half a length from Turf Princess in the Class 4 1,400m event in 1min 22.79sec. He carried 58.5kg.

The gelding has been promoted to Class 3 but gets a 3.5kg reprieve, which gives him a sporting chance on Sunday.

Besides catching the eye in his final gallop yesterday morning, Real Success also impressed in his trial last Thursday.

He won but what was notable was he defeated a very good horse - dual Group 3 winner Bold Thruster.

He carried a crushing 70kg, compared to 69kg for Bold Thruster. Yet, he clocked a fairly good time of 1min 00.57sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

The manner he won also spoke volumes of his ability.

I think he should finish in the top three.

His main threats should be the two "Elite" horses - the Lee Freedman-trained Elite Conquest and the Cliff Brown-trained Elite Incredible.

Both horses found one to beat last start and are looking to go one better on Sunday over the ideal 1,400m trip.

Elite Conquest galloped well yesterday morning, clocking 36.2sec with Daniel Moor astride. Elite Incredible is expected to do his final gallop this morning.

Brown's Gold Star, who is engaged in the same race, is also a decent hope. The four-year-old sprinted smartly in 37.5.

Also a last-start runner-up, Gold Star was running on nicely to finish third behind Real Success in last Thursday's trial. He lost by about a length, carrying 66kg.

With such a bright field, Sunday's race is worth waiting for.