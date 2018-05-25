Rebel Wilson has good winning chance in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ALDABERTO got caught out of his ground on the Polytrack on debut. Hopefully, the turf will be more his game and he looks hard to oppose.

(7) FINLEY HILL improved in his second start but that was on the Polytrack.

(2) BARRAT has tended to lack a finish in all three of his starts but could play a minor role.

(5) CAPE LEOPARD could improve with blinkers applied for the first time.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) REBEL WILSON has a good winning chance.

(9) IT'S A GIRL was not disgraced on debut and could finish in the money.

(1) SAN ROCHELE is improving in her new yard and does have a winning chance.

(2) ESTIMET returns from a break but could pop up in the places.

(7) UNEXPECTED VIEW has only had the two runs, so could improve.

(8) BOLDNESS and (10) MELINDA make their debut and can be watched.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) KOBUS ran very nicely on debut and does look the one to beat.

(9) PILOTHOUSE was caught too far back on debut.

(10) TARIQUE can place.

(1) SUPREME WINTER has his first start under the care of the in-form Gavin Smith and can improve.

(6) DRAXTER can improve off two modest runs.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) STATE CAPTURE is holding his form without winning but should go close to winning in this weak-looking field.

(1) LA SCALA is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(2) GREY HALO is back on the turf and he is a possible winner based on his penultimate start.

(4) IVORY HUNTER needs to do more to win but could place.

(5) MAHIR is distance-suited and could win.

(6) CHANONE'S THEORY has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) GIMME THE STARS has not been at his best for some time but he is capable of winning a race like this.

(2) ROAD TO INDY and (3) INVITING LILY are also in with winning chances.

(6) IT IS WRITTEN and (7) PROSPECT STRIKE have to be respected.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) CATKIN makes the trip from the Western Cape and deserves the utmost respect.

(8) BREAKFAST CLUB has some good recent form.

(2) MIRACLE BUREAU is distance-suited but will need to overcome a wide draw.

(3) RAZED IN BLACK will like being back on the turf again. Watch him.

(5) AFRICABURN has not won for some time but could finish in the money.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(9) PADDINGTON must be respected.

(4) MY WORLD was narrowly beaten last time out and should run very well again.

(1) KINGSTON MINES is not the most consistent of horses but, at his best, he can win a race like this.

(2) MASTERLY could like this longer distance.

(3) THE ELMO EFFECT stays this distance but is having his first run in the Eastern cape.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) ESS EL KAY is better than his last run suggest.

(3) KINSTON WARREN does not find it easy to win but has held his form very well and one of these days he deserves a win.

(9) MAN OF FIRE should be in the final shake-up.

(5) FINAL CHANCE has been doing well on the Polytrack and has to prove himself back on the turf.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(8) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is holding her form well and should have a big chance.

(2) HORSE HAIZI has improved with each run and won well last time out.

(6) TIMEDTOPERFECTION shows pace and should be in the shake-up.

(10) GOLDEN WINE has her first run for trainer Sharon Kotzen and must be considered.