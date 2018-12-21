Rebel Wilson looks the one to beat in the opening race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) REBEL WILSON probably needed her last run. She could be fitter this time and does look the one to beat.

(2) HALLO ROSIE disappointed on the turf last time out but is likely to do better back on the Polytrack.

(4) WINTER ORCHID dons the blinkers on her debut and does have a winning chance.

(5) DESERT WANDERER is also wearing blinkers and can earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) ESPRESSIVO improved to win her latest start and does deserve some respect.

(2) WHO KNOWS won well on her local debut and must be considered.

(3) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is not the most reliable filly but she can win a race like this.

(4) JOSIE is holding her form and could finish in the money again.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(2) ARIKARI has improved with Blinkers and has a chance despite the wide draw.

(3) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY is overdue for her first win.

(8) STORYFIELDS and (10) MONEY BUY LOVE need to make improvement to win this race but are capable of earning some money.

Watch (14) PERCEPTIONIST.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(5) PLAYHOUSE MOUSE is making his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(1) LETS BE FRANK is also making his local debut and deserves some respect.

(4) MISCHIEVOUS GREEN was not disgraced on his local debut and could be even smarter this time.

(7) SAMURAI DRAGON is battling to win but should run well.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER BLADE is probably better than his last run and does have a winning chance. But he will be giving weight away to all his rivals.

(2) PROSPECT STRIKE was a bit disappointing last time out but could finish in the money.

(3) BORDER CONTROL has blown hot and cold but, if he shows his best side, he could go close.

(4) JIKA always gives of his best and has a big chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) STAR REVOLTION is making her local debut and does deserve some respect.

(2) STUDIO BLUES has not done anything wrong since joining trainer Alan Greeff and is looking for her fourth straight success.

(3) JUNGLE FAIRY is in good heart and could contest the finish again.

(7) MARGOT FONTEYN has not been beaten far in her last few runs and could earn some money

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) AMERICAN CAPTAIN drops in distance and could do better this time.

(4) TWICE A POET was narrowly beaten in his latest start. He still seems a bit green but is not out of it.

(6) GUADALUPO disappointed on the turf last time out but does have a winning chance.

(7) WEMIBONO can win.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) RAVEN GIRL is holding her form well and should fight out the finish again.

(3) SMOKEY AFFAIR, like Raven Girl, is also holding her form and could finish in the money again.

(4) SAO PAULO is in good form but has forgotten how to win.

(6) SEARCHING loves this course and distance and should make a bold bid.