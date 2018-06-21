Rebel's Idol will have a busload of admirers

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(11) HOT CHOCOLATE is having only her third start and could enjoy the mile trip. She has scope for improvement.

(4) TRICIA was well beaten by (2) GENEROSO and (3) POKEMON SHUFFLE last time but before that finished ahead of (1) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(8) WHAT A CAPTAIN is ready. Watch to see if he finds support.

(1) HIT THE GREEN is his stable companion and can be followed.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) MISS KHALIFA was heavily backed when winning on debut. She comes off a rest and if ready should be too quick for them.

(4) VIVIR won well when not fancied on debut but disappointed in her post-maiden. She should do better.

(2) HEAVEN'S REWARD won on debut but the form hasn't been franked. She should know more about it.

(7) ULLA will also be fancied to win.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(6) MARCUS ATTILIUS is a talented juvenile and could win this. He comes off a break and if ready should be in the shake-up.

(5) TOUR OF DUTY could prove his main danger. He will do better if covered early.

(2) TRIPOD should prefer the minimum trip and could get away.

(1) SEVENTH OF JUNE has ability and could flash up fresh.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) BAAHIR is honest and beat (3) WILD CURVE (winner subsequently) by two lengths. It could get very close.

(5) HUYSSTEEN won both starts at this track but drops to 1,200m. He cannot be ignored.

(1) DONNY G is running better now and could get into the mix.

(7) PLAY THE NIGHT improved after a rest as a gelding and will come on.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(11) REBEL'S IDOL eased out in the betting on her local debut but trounced the field.

(14) PONCHIELLI is ready to strike. She is 2kg better off with (1) RIVER AYRE on their recent meeting and could make up the three-length deficit.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) STAR OF JOBURG may have found it a touch too far last time and could make amends.

(7) SHORTSTOP could turn it around with (1) SAIL FOR JOY on 1kg better terms.

(3) SOLDIER ON has ability but could just need it.