Recently gelded, Bernie can win in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) TARSUS has ran well in two starts against older rivals, and he should have more to offer racing against his own age group.

(2) ROCK OF ASIA should pose a threat.

(1) JEPHTHAH, (3) SAILOR SAM and (5) APOLLO ACE could get a look i n too.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BOUVIER could be worth following a under a 4kg claimer.

(2) RACINE, (3) STAR ANGEL and (4) SUGERPOVA are the other winners. Should be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(10) SPARKELING FIRE has gone close from the front in both starts over this trip. She can contest the outcome. Hard to catch.

(12) VALDERRAMA finished in close attendance of that rival last time so should make her presence felt again.

(8) RIVER INN has shown promise against older rivals and should be competitive.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BLACK INDY has been getting closer in recent starts and will give this a good go.

(14) SEATTLE FORCE was on debut when finishing behind that rival. Improvement sought.

(9) MORE MAGIC, second in his last two starts, could have the measure of both over the extra 200m.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) POTAWATOMI should make another bold bid from the front.

(5) BLACK SAIL has appeared above average in both outings.

(9) SACRED NIGHT made smart improvement in his last start and should pose a threat.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BERNIE won well on his comeback from a rest and gelding and should have more to offer.

(2) EARTH HOUR and (3) NEW CALEDONIA are consistent and should be competitive.

(5) HEMMINGWAY and (10) JAILHOUSE ROCK are progressive sorts.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) SHADOW WARRIOR has found his niche racing from the front. If allowed to dictate, he could be hard to peg back.

(2) CHATUCHAK and (3) TWILIGHT TRIP are in good form at this level.

(6) MAGNIFICENTSEVEN should also make presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) SPECTRA FORCE should be winning soon.

(1) RED RASCAL returned to form and can improve.

(6) MOON ROCK acquitted himself well on handicap debut last time and could enjoy the run of the race from gate No. 1. Could trouble the favourite.