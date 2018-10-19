Red Granite has good winning chance in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(6) PIAZZA DEL CAMPO was an unlucky loser last start. She could get better the further she goes.

(7) FRENCH NOBILITY is better drawn and continues to hold her form.

Both (11) ANGEL JOLEE and (12) QUEEN MARTINA showed promise on their debut and could do even better.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) ALDO has looked very promising in his last three wins and is the one they have to beat.

(1) ZEVENASTIC has been doing well recently but has a tough task under the top weight.

(2) AMAZON KING is battling to find winning form but should contest the finish.

(3) PACIFIC SPIRIT has not won for some time but could earn some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(2) KAZURI has run a number of decent races but there have also been some modest ones as well. She must have a winning chance.

(3) CHRISTMAS CRACKER ran her best race last time out and has a winning chance returning from a short break.

(7) MY MIRACLE and (8) LATERALS FLASH have to be given respect.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) THREE TIMES A LADY likes the Polytrack and should be at her best over this distance.

(2) JUNGLE FAIRY tends to lack a finish but could earn some money.

(6) BRIGHT BRONTE, (7) ANGIOLETTA and (8) HONEY'S LEGACY warrant respect.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) KIMBERLEY STAR returns from a break but does have a winning trip over a course and distance that suits.

(4) STREAK OF SILVER and (5) STORY OF MY LIFE ran well enough last time out to have a winning chance.

(6) QUERARI VIKING is in good form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) RED GRANITE is having a good year and does have a good winning chance.

(4) REMEMBER THIS is looking for a hat-trick.

(5) CLOUD ATLAS disappointed last time out but can win if in the mood.

(2) VIA SEATTLE is at her best around this time of the year and could finish in the money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) PEN-CHAN is better than her last run and can upset.

(3) ALOYSIUS is well drawn and is clearly not out of it.

(4) HIGH DEFINITION is capable of better than his last run would suggest and can go close.

(9) RULE THE WORLD can follow-up on a good last win.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) GAME GIRL is in good form and has a winning chance.

(6) TOKOVAR is improving and has won her last two starts. She should fight out the finish.

(7) HORSE HAIZI has some good recent form and deserves respect.

(10) SAMBA WITH SUZIE won full of running on debut and can win.