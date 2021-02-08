Red-hot Hakim steamrolls ahead

Hakim (in yellow vest on Clarton Supreme) fending off Big Regards by a nose in Race 7 at Kranji yesterday and denying first-season rookie Jerlyn Seow her first winner. It was Seow's fifth narrow second since she made her riding debut last month.

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin rode high with four winners and three seconds from nine rides yesterday.

Apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin was in sizzling form at Kranji yesterday, booting home his first four-timer to spring to the top of the overall jockeys' table on nine winners.

His previous best haul was a treble with Broadway Success, Sacred Rebel - who incidentally was one of his four winners - and Thomas De Lago on Aug 8 last year.

Besides Sacred Rebel in Race 9, the 22-year-old Malaysian also scored on Federation in Race 3, Latent Power in Race 5 and Clarton Supreme in Race 7.

"I knew I had good rides this week. I thought I could ride three winners like last year, but I got four," said the Kelantan-born rider, the runner-up to Simon Kok in the rookie's premiership in his first season last year with 21 winners.

"I was just lucky. I just followed the trainers' instructions and I tried my best."

Federation, Latent Power and Sacred Rebel are trained by his master, Mark Walker. Clarton Supreme is prepared by Tan Kah Soon.

Hakim also finished second on newcomer Who Loves Bae in Race 4, Mustengo in Race 6 and Speedy Missile in the last event.

He was certainly unlucky on Speedy Missile, having to switch outward behind the heels of the eventual winner Pattaya and come within only 3/4 lengths in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over 1,200m on turf.

The head-on replay showed the Michael Clements-trained Pattaya, who was ridden by replacement jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe, drifting in slightly just after the 200m mark. The gap between him and the leader Ironchamp closed.

An objection was lodged by Walker, who trains Speedy Missile, against Pattaya being declared the winner, for interference inside the final 200m.

After deliberation and considering the severity of the interference and the margin between both runners, the stewards dismissed the objection. They felt that the interference had not affected the result.

However, they suspended Merwe for one Singapore race day for careless riding.

The South African had permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Speedy Missile, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride at this Saturday's meeting, his suspension will take effect from Sunday.

Hakim's nine-winner tally has put him one head of Ruan Maia. But the Brazilian has since left for Hong Kong to ride there from March 1.

Hakim rode in all races yesterday, except the eighth event. He finished unplaced on his first two rides.

Praising his protege, Walker said: "He's riding very well. If he keeps riding the way he is, he will be hard to catch.

"He's got the right attitude and he listens. May he continue riding in the same form."

Two-time top rookie Kok resumed riding yesterday after a one-month absence on compassionate reasons but failed to land a winner from four mounts.

He had said that he needs to work harder for a third title with Hakim and Iskandar Rosman having strong support.