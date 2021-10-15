Red-hot Red Bishop can score quick double

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) RED BISHOP won easily on Monday. If that run did not take much out of him, he should win again in this weak race.

(1) JACKBEQUICK is returning from a break. The blinkers are added and he could make a local winning debut for trainer Gavin Smith. The betting will probably be the best guide to his chances.

(2) EMERALD FLAME has been battling to win for some time but has shown improvement.

(8) SIEVER'S POINT has lost her way but has a winning chance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) LORD MARMITE has been a disappointment but could bounce back to score.

(2) GRACE FROM ABOVE put in a better effort last time and could be ready to strike.

(3) STAR EFFECT is long overdue a win and ran on nicely last time.

(5) CYCLOPS JACK ran nicely last time.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(1) VISION ON ICE should like this longer distance. She should be right there at the finish.

(3) INBETWEEN DREAMS is course-and-distance suited and deserves the utmost respect.

(2) RAROTONGA was just ahead of (1) VISION ON ICE last time and looks to be improving. She must be considered.

(8) LAURETTA MIA is improving and could well go one better this time over the longer distance.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) NIPPY SWEETIE has not been at her best but is course-and-distance suited. The mare must have a winning chance.

(2) PALO ALTO could be better on the turf, but has run some fair races in similar company and deserves respect.

(6) ASSURED and (4) BHAKKA fought out the finish last time. They could well repeat that. The weights favour Assured but Bhakka is improving.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) PARIS OPERA has only one win in 15 starts but did look an unlucky loser last start. She may well go one better.

(6) LIFE ON MARS has won over the course and distance. He could try and make all the running from his draw.

(8) UNDISCLOSED flew late for second on Monday. If repeating that performance, he must be respected.

(10) WINTER VACATION disappointed in his latest start but is capable of better.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) CHILE JAM may have needed her local debut on this surface and can win if showing her best form.

(3) POT SOX is returning from a short break but her trainer is in good form. She could complete a hat-trick.

(6) DIVE CAPTAIN is another seeking a hat-trick and is clearly suited to this course and distance.

(8) SOUND CHECK looked a bit unlucky behind Dive Captain when they last met. She is better off at the weights, so should reverse that result.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) LA DUCHESSE does not always show her best side but is capable of an upset if at her best.

(5) FEARLESS LADY shows some promise and could be ready for further improvement. She must be included in all permutations.

(6) PAM'S PRINCESS has not been disgraced in her recent runs and can be considered a possible winner.

Recent maiden winner (11) CASTELLO CAMPANULA and the consistent (12) ABIA can also be right there at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) VICTORY MARCH is returning from a long break but if fit could cause an upset.

(3) BALTIC BEAT is better than his last run would suggest. He should show vast improvement.

Stable companion (6) JASPERO has shown a liking to this surface and has a winning chance.

(8) CONSTELLATION CODE finished well behind Jaspero when they last met but could have gained confidence from his win over this track and distance.

If emergency acceptor (17) SUPA MUFTI gets a run, he can also be considered.