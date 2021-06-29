Red Ocean leads all the way at fourth attempt

After three improving starts, Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy Preditor's half-brother Red Ocean opened his Kranji account for trainer Shane Baertschiger and Aramco Stable in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,400m on Sunday.

The three-year-old, who has improved from last on debut to sixth to a respectable fourth to the promising Prodigal, capitalised on his inside draw (Gate 3) to lead and then staved off Con Speranza by half a length under jockey Danny Beasley.

Costing NZ$190,000 (S$180,000) as a yearling, he came in for some betting, paying $35 as the third favourite.

Being by a Cox Plate winner and out of a Danasinga (Stradbroke Handicap winner) mare, Baertschiger reckons Red Ocean should develop into a stayer.

"He'll get 2,000m. He's a half-brother to Preditor," said the lanky trainer, who later saddled a double with Longhu. "The owners bought him as a yearling. He won a very nice race today.

"He was three wide at his last start and he kicked on well for fourth. Danny was confident with the better draw today, he should be in the first three.

"He made use of the good barrier to keep the second horse off. That horse bumped us three times when he laid in, we would probably have won on protest, anyway."

While he is still far from becoming a star like Preditor, who amassed about $600,000 from five wins, two seconds and five thirds from 45 starts, Baertschiger can still have some fun with Red Ocean.